Raiders 19, Chargers 16 in photos

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) is brought down by San Diego Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae, below, and cornerback Trevor Williams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr runs for a first down against the San Diego Chargers in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree, left, keeps both feet in for a touchdown catch as San Diego Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Oakland Raiders fans react after an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego. The Raiders secured their first playoff berth since 2002.
San Diego Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) can’t reach a pass as Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith (21) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Oakland Raiders free safety Reggie Nelson, center, grabs an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin, right, and defensive tackle Darius Latham celebrate during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is brought down by Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) tries to get past San Diego Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gets away from San Diego Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray is held out of the end zone by San Diego Chargers outside linebacker Kyle Emanuel, right, and defensive end Joey Bosa, behind, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Oakland Raiders fullback Jamize Olawale is stopped by San Diego Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae, right, and others during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Oakland Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera makes a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
San Diego Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman gets away from Oakland Raiders strong safety T.J. Carrie during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
San Diego Chargers tight end Hunter Henry scores a touchdown as Oakland Raiders strong safety Nate Allen (20) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
San Diego Chargers tight end Hunter Henry reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Oakland Raiders cornerback David Amerson (29) breaks up a pass intended for San Diego Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams, below, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray, center, is stopped by San Diego Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, left, and free safety Dwight Lowery during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is sacked by San Diego Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (99) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
San Diego Chargers cornerback Trovon Reed (38) hands the football to head coach Mike McCoy after an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
San Diego Chargers outside linebacker Kyle Emanuel (51) picks up a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is brought down by Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
The Oakland Raiders, left, line up for a play against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is hit by Oakland Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack on an incomplete pass in the second quarter on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.
Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio, right, greets San Diego Chargers head coach Mike McCoy after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Fans for the San Diego Chargers and the Oakland Raiders face off during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
