Raiders lead NFL with most players selected to 2017 Pro Bowl with seven

Having already clinched a spot in the AFC playoffs this postseason, the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday evening placed an NFL-best seven players on the AFC roster for 2017 Pro Bowl to be played Jan. 29, 2017, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Five of the Raiders are offensive players, including quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Amari Cooper, center Rodney Hudson, utility tackle/guard Kelechi Osemele and tackle Donald Penn.
On defense, end Khalil Mack and safety Reggie Nelson were selected to play in the all-star event.
It’s the most Raiders named to the Pro Bowl since eight players from 1991 Los Angeles Raiders.
The Raiders also had seven players named as alternates to the AFC roster, including wide receiver Michael Crabtree, guard Gabe Jackson, kicker Sebastian Janikowski, punter Marquette King, running back Latavius Murray, fullback Jamize Olawale and running back Jalen Richard (as return specialist).
The Falcons had the second-most players selected with six.
The Bay-Area rival 49ers had no players selected to the NFC roster.
The Pro Bowl game format will return to an AFC vs. NFC format after three years of having players “drafted” by NFL hall of famers.
It was the second Pro Bowl selection for Carr, Cooper, Mack and Nelson.
The 11-3 Raiders clinched their first playoff spot in 14 years last Sunday after defeating the San Diego Chargers. Oakland still needs to beat the visiting Indianapolis Colts this Saturday and host Denver Broncos in the final week of the regular season to win the AFC West Division title and a first-round bye and at least one home playoff game.
