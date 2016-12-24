Donald Penn on Carr's injury: 'I'm mad at myself'

Silver and Black fans of the Oakland Raiders are fond of saying "Raider Nation," which means followers of the team are not only in the East Bay, but throughout California, the United States and world. But if team owner Mark Davis moves the Raiders to Las Vegas, which is putting up $750 million for a new stadium to house the NFL team, will fans from the Bay Area and Northern California cut their allegiances to "Raider Nation?" Fans share their opinion before Sunday's game on Oct. 16, 2016, at O.co Coliseum.