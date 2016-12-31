Raiders can win AFC title by beating Denver

The particulars
- Opponent: at Denver Broncos
- Time: 1:25 p.m.
- Line: Broncos by 1 1/2
- Records: Raiders 12-3; Broncos 8-7
- TV/radio: Ch. 13 (Jim Nantz, Phil Simms)
Three things to watch
MATT McGLOIN HAS BEATEN LONG ODDS BEFORE
Quarterback Matt McGloin has defeated long odds before. He didn’t get a scholarship out of high school, walked on at Penn State and left as the school’s career leader in touchdown passes. He didn’t get an invitation to the NFL combine but beat out Oakland’s fourth-round draft pick, Tyler Wilson, for a roster spot as an undrafted rookie in 2013. A failed starter who has been a backup for the past three seasons, McGloin is now responsible for finishing what Derek Carr started – a playoff season with high expectations. “It’s exciting,” McGloin said this week.
RAIDERS MUST RUN THE BALL WELL
The running game has played a big role in Oakland’s success this season, especially in recent weeks when Carr was less effective throwing the ball with an injured little finger. Now with Carr out, it will be even more crucial so Oakland can relieve pressure on McGloin. Led by Latavius Murray, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard, the Raiders rank fifth in the league in rushing at 124.3 yards per game and have been even more potent lately, averaging 157.3 yards over the past four weeks. “We know we need to run the football for this offense to move the ball, to move the chains,” Murray said.
RAIDERS HAVE ‘GREAT OPPORTUNITY’
The Raiders have clinched a playoff berth with 12 wins, but it could take 13 victories to win the AFC West. A victory over the Broncos would give the Raiders the division title and the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Oakland also can win the division title if Kansas City loses at San Diego. If the Broncos and Chiefs both win, the division title goes to Kansas City, and the Raiders drop to the fifth seed. “We need to close the weekend out right,” coach Jack Del Rio told reporters this week. “We have a great opportunity ... bringing home the AFC West Division title.”
The Associated Press, Denver Post
Injury report
RAIDERS
▪ Out: QB Derek Carr (ankle). OT Austin Howard (shoulder).
▪ Doubtful: S Karl Joseph (toe).
▪ Questionable: WR Amari Cooper (shoulder), CB David Amerson (knee). WR Michael Crabtree (ankle). WR Andre Holmes (shoulder). DT Stacy McGee (groin). OL Kelechi Osemele (ankle). RB Jalen Richard (shoulder). LB Perry Riley Jr. (hamstring). LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring).
BRONCOS
▪ Out: TE A.J. Derby (concussion). S T.J. Ward (concussion), LB DeMarcus Ware (back), CB Kayvon Webster (concussion), DE Derek Wolfe (neck).
▪ Questionable: LB Brandon Marshall (hamstring).
Schedule
DATE
OPPONENT
OUTCOME
RECORD
Sept. 11
at New Orleans
W, 35-34
1-0
Sept. 18
vs. Atlanta
L, 35-28
1-1
Sept. 25
at Tennessee
W, 17-10
2-1
Oct. 2
at Baltimore
W, 28-27
3-1
Oct. 9
vs. San Diego
W, 34-31
4-1
Oct. 16
vs. Kansas City
L, 26-10
4-2
Oct. 23
at Jacksonville
W, 33-16
5-2
Oct. 30
at Tampa Bay
W, 30-24, OT
6-2
Nov. 6
vs. Denver
W, 30-20
7-2
Nov. 13
BYE
Nov. 21
vs. Houston
(Mexico City)
W, 27-20
8-2
Nov. 27
vs. Carolina
W, 35-32
9-2
Dec. 4
vs. Buffalo
W, 38-24
10-2
Dec. 8
at Kansas City
L, 21-13
10-3
Dec. 18
at San Diego
W, 19-16
11-3
Dec. 24
vs. Indianapolis
W, 33-25
12-3
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME
TV
Jan. 1
at Denver
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 13
