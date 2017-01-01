Broncos 24, Raiders 6 in photos

Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin, center, is hit by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett after throwing a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Joe Mahoney
AP
Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker, right, runs for his second touchdown of the first half against the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. The Grant High School graduate finished with 109 total yards.
Jack Dempsey
AP
Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker, left, scores a touchdown ahead of Oakland Raiders strong safety Nate Allen (20) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Jack Dempsey
AP
Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin (14) passes against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Joe Mahoney
AP
Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin is tended to on the sideline after an injury during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Joe Mahoney
AP
Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook (8) goes down after Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray forced Cook to fumble during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. The ball was recovered by the Broncos.
Jack Dempsey
AP
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray celebrates after an Oakland Raiders fumble was recovered by the Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Jack Dempsey
AP
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) dives for the pylon for a touchdown ahead of Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib after a reception during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Joe Mahoney
AP
Denver Broncos tight end Virgil Green (85) makes a touchdown reception ahead of Oakland Raiders linebacker Daren Bates in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Joe Mahoney
AP
Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook (8) passes against the Denver Broncos in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Jack Dempsey
AP
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Adam Gotsis (99) recovers a fumble by Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Jack Dempsey
AP
Denver Broncos running back Justin Forsett (20) avoids a tackle from Oakland Raiders free safety Reggie Nelson, lower left, while making a 64-yard run in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Jack Dempsey
AP
Oakland Raiders strong safety Nate Allen sits on the turf with an injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Jack Dempsey
AP
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Joe Mahoney
AP
Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Jack Dempsey
AP
Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak waves as he walks off the field after the team’s NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. The Broncos won 24-6 in what is believed to be Kubiak’s final game. He’s expected to retire.
Jack Dempsey
AP