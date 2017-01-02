Oakland Raiders

Aftermath of Oakland Raiders loss: Chain snatching, QB questions

Denver Broncos cornerback Aquib Talib took smack-talking to another level in Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

After a play, Talib and Oakland Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree had words - which isn’t unusual - but then Talib reached up to Crabtree’s neck and tried to snatch his gold necklace from him. The necklace broke.

Talib explained after the game that he’s been annoyed all season at Crabtree wearing the chain, so he decided if he had a chance he was going to try to rip it off his neck.

Raider Nation reacted furiously.

Too bad a chain isn’t all that the Raiders loss in the 24-6 thrashing at the hands of AFC West rival Denver. The Raiders lost another quarterback - backup to Derek Carr, Matt McGloin - the division title and the luxury of a bye week in the playoffs.

 

