AFC wild-card game: Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans

Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) tackles Oakland Raiders defensive back SaQwan Edwards (30) during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Gay
AP
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) moves through a hole on the line against the Houston Texans during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston. Murray scored a touchdown on the play.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Houston Texans defensive end D.J. Reader sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook (8) during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) is tripped up by Houston Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Gay
AP
Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) is congratulated after making an interception against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Gay
AP
Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) runs past Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) for a touchdown during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook (8) works in the pocket as Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) defends during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (24) breaks up a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Houston Texans kicker Nick Novak (8) celebrates his 50-yard field goal against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook (8) speaks in huddle during the first half of an AFC wild-card game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Gay
AP
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) pursues Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Gay
AP
Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin (84) is tripped up by Oakland Raiders strong safety Karl Joseph (42) during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Gay
AP
Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin (84) makes the catch as Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) tackles him during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Gay
AP
Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) works in the pocket against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an AFC wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Gay
AP
J.J. Watt, left, and outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) stand on the sidelines during anthem before an AFC wild-card game between the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio walks the sidelines before an AFC wild-card game between the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook (8) warms up before an AFC wild-card game between the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis watches teams warm ups before an AFC wild-card game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Houston Texans inside linebacker Brian Cushing (56) shouts in huddle before an AFC wild-card game against the Oakland Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Oakland Raiders fans watch warm ups before an AFC wild-card game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Gay
AP
Former president George H.W. Bush talks with Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before an AFC wild-card game against the Oakland Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
An Oakland Raiders fan holds a sign before an AFC wild-card game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Gay
AP