Report: Raiders’ Aldon Smith under investigation for domestic violence

A month before his likely reinstatement to the NFL, Aldon Smith of the Oakland Raiders may have given league commissioner Roger Goodell another reason to keep him on the sideline.
According to TMZ, the troubled linebacker is being investigated for an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred at a house in San Francisco early Saturday morning. It was unclear if the alleged incident took place at a house owned by Smith.
Smith played played the first four years of his pro career with the 49ers before being released after numerous DUI arrests. He played nine games for the Raiders before being suspended for one full year in November, 2105, after violating the NFL policy and program for substances abuse.
The commissioner’s office did not immediately reinstate Smith last November, and only recently during Super Bowl week in Houston did Goodell say Smith would likely be allowed back to the league in March if there were no further incidents.
Upon hearing the news that his reinstatement would soon come, Smith shared his joy on Instagram Live last week:
“I’m back, and there’s nobody who can stop me,” Smith said on a video. “You already now it. Raider nation, we got this (expletive).”
The seventh overall pick of the 2011 draft by the 49ers, Smith recorded 44 sacks – 14 coming in his rookie season in which he did not start one game – in 56 games. But after serving a nine-game suspension in 2014, Smith was arrested for a third DUI after crashing his car and was released by the 49ers on Aug. 7, 2015.
Smith signed a one-year contract with the Raiders a month later and had two sacks in Oakland’s season opener. But in six more games he had just 1 1/2 more sacks. After nine games, the league suspended Smith for one calendar year stemming from arrest in Santa Clara in August, 2015.
Return for more on this story.
Comments