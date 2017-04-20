Raiders to hold NFL draft event at Las Vegas welcome sign

The Raiders’ first footsteps in Las Vegas will apparently be on April 29.
The team will reportedly hold an NFL draft event at the iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign near The Strip, rather than having an event in the East Bay.
The #Raiders will announce their day three draft picks in front of the "Welcome To Las Vegas" sign.https://t.co/X65FqMDuWP— Just Blog Baby (@JustBlogBaby) April 21, 2017
Raiders president Marc Badain announced the event Thursday at the Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting. Clark County Commission chairman Steve Sisolak confirmed it on Twitter.
As ESPN’s Jim Trotter put it, the event seems like it is “twisting the knife” on Raiders fans already in limbo over the team’s relocation to Sin City.
The announcement came as the Raiders and the Las Vegas Stadium Authority to set terms for the team’s lease proposal.
Holding a draft party – albeit on Day 3 of the draft – is a bit awkward considering the Raiders are set to play in the Coliseum for at least two more seasons. While the NFL voted 31-1 to allow the Raiders to relocate to Las Vegas, there’s still fervor among Bay Area folks over the move, and this doesn’t help.
One the final day of the NFL draft, rounds 4-7 will be covered. The Raiders currently have five picks that day: No. 130 (round four), 168 (five), 208 (six), 242 (seven) and 244 (seven).
The Bee Sports staff contributed to this report.
Comments