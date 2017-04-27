A look back at the Raiders' recent first- and second-round picks

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip is ready. Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.

Oakland coach Jack Del Rio on win over Bills, upcoming short week

Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio talks with members of the media about the Raiders' win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Del Rio also talks about the short week his team has this week, as the Raiders travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs for Thursday night football.

Victory helps Raiders' QB Derek Carr overcome painful dislocated finger

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr talks to the media during a post-game press conference after the Raiders defeated the visiting Carolina Panthers 35-32 on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 27, 2016, at the Oakland Coliseum. Carr dislocated a finger in the third quarter and later returned to the game when the Raiders were struggling against the Panthers' defense.

If Raiders move to Las Vegas, will fans from Oakland follow?

Silver and Black fans of the Oakland Raiders are fond of saying "Raider Nation," which means followers of the team are not only in the East Bay, but throughout California, the United States and world. But if team owner Mark Davis moves the Raiders to Las Vegas, which is putting up $750 million for a new stadium to house the NFL team, will fans from the Bay Area and Northern California cut their allegiances to "Raider Nation?" Fans share their opinion before Sunday's game on Oct. 16, 2016, at O.co Coliseum.

