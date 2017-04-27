Raiders select Gareon Conley with 24th pick of NFL draft

The Raiders answered one of their biggest needs in the first round of the NFL draft, but their selection comes with more questions.

The Raiders took former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley with the 24th overall pick Thursday night. The 6-foot, 195-pound Conley had four interceptions and eight pass break-ups in his final season with the Buckeyes and was named second-team All-Big Ten.

Conley comes under added scrutiny after sexual assault allegations were levied against him earlier this week. Conley issued a statement Wednesday in which he said the accusations are “completely false.” He has not been charged with a crime.

Conley was projected by some as an early first-round pick before the allegations came out. The immediate reaction to his selection was tinged with surprise, given the events of this week and the presence of some highly regarded defensive players still on the board.

The Raiders have a need for a slot cornerback with starters David Amerson and Sean Smith both returning but coming off seasons in which they struggled.