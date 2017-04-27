Oakland Raiders

April 27, 2017 9:06 PM

Player draft capsule: Raiders first-round pick Gareon Conley

By Matt Kawahara

mkawahara@sacbee.com

GAREON CONLEY

Selected: No. 24

College: Ohio State

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 195 pounds

Comment: Conley is a long cover corner who could jump in right away in nickel packages. He also arrives under a cloud of sexual assault allegations levied against him earlier this week. Conley, though, has not been charged with a crime and said Thursday he is “very confident” that an investigation will clear him.

GM Reggie McKenzie says: “We did our due diligence throughout this whole process. And we trust our research, reports, everything that we have on Mr. Conley. And we feel really good about picking Gareon Conley, and having him join the Raider team and having him be a great teammate for our players.”

Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A look back at the Raiders' recent first- and second-round picks

A look back at the Raiders' recent first- and second-round picks 1:54

A look back at the Raiders' recent first- and second-round picks
On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves 2:27

On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves
The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas 1:19

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

View More Video

Sports Videos