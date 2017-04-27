Player draft capsule: Raiders first-round pick Gareon Conley

GAREON CONLEY
Selected: No. 24
College: Ohio State
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-foot, 195 pounds
Comment: Conley is a long cover corner who could jump in right away in nickel packages. He also arrives under a cloud of sexual assault allegations levied against him earlier this week. Conley, though, has not been charged with a crime and said Thursday he is “very confident” that an investigation will clear him.
GM Reggie McKenzie says: “We did our due diligence throughout this whole process. And we trust our research, reports, everything that we have on Mr. Conley. And we feel really good about picking Gareon Conley, and having him join the Raider team and having him be a great teammate for our players.”
