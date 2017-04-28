Oakland Raiders

April 28, 2017 6:19 PM

Raiders’ draft picks at a glance: Obi Melifonwu, Eddie Vanderdoes

Bee Sports Staff

OBI MELIFONWU

Selected: Round 2, No. 56

College: Connecticut

Position: Safety

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 224 pounds

Comment: Melifonwu turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine with some incredible workout numbers, including a broad jump of 11 feet, 9 inches – the second-best ever by a pro prospect. He also had a vertical leap of 44 inches and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds. Will all this athleticism shine through for the Raiders?

EDDIE VANDERDOES

Selected: Round 3, No. 88

College: UCLA

Position: Defensive line

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 325 pounds

Comment: Vanderdoes missed most of the 2015 season with a torn ACL and displayed uneven play last season, but he had an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl. The Raiders want to see the explosive interior push the Placer High product generated as a freshman All-American. Oakland ranked last in the NFL in sacks last season and Vanderdoes could help there.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A look back at the Raiders' recent first- and second-round picks

A look back at the Raiders' recent first- and second-round picks 1:54

A look back at the Raiders' recent first- and second-round picks
On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves 2:27

On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves
The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas 1:19

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

View More Video

Sports Videos