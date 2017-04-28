Raiders’ draft picks at a glance: Obi Melifonwu, Eddie Vanderdoes

OBI MELIFONWU
Selected: Round 2, No. 56
College: Connecticut
Position: Safety
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 224 pounds
Comment: Melifonwu turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine with some incredible workout numbers, including a broad jump of 11 feet, 9 inches – the second-best ever by a pro prospect. He also had a vertical leap of 44 inches and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds. Will all this athleticism shine through for the Raiders?
EDDIE VANDERDOES
Selected: Round 3, No. 88
College: UCLA
Position: Defensive line
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 325 pounds
Comment: Vanderdoes missed most of the 2015 season with a torn ACL and displayed uneven play last season, but he had an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl. The Raiders want to see the explosive interior push the Placer High product generated as a freshman All-American. Oakland ranked last in the NFL in sacks last season and Vanderdoes could help there.
