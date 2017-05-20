Marshawn Lynch goes for a bike ride. Hundreds join him

Marshawn Lynch is already making friends in Oakland.
The NFL veteran led an impromptu bike ride from Oakland Tech High School to Berkeley and back on Saturday afternoon, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle and on Twitter by a few who witnessed the parade.
The ride brought between 300 and 400 cyclists together, with police cars escorting from behind. Lynch rode a custom BMX model.
whole blocks shut down, dozens of people out on bikes. marshawn lynch just rode by me on a bike while eating a cupcake lol— salafist snake (@poverotti) May 21, 2017
Marshawn Lynch on a Saturday bike ride with his friends — hundreds of them. Group will ride to Berkeley and back to Oakland. pic.twitter.com/HaAffMaW5R— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 20, 2017
The 31-year-old running back came out of retirement in April to sign with the Raiders.
Lynch promoted the bike meet-up on his own Twitter page on Friday.
2morrow at Oakland Tech 1 o'clock pic.twitter.com/PWcXkURayX— Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) May 19, 2017
