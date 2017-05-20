FILE - Running back Marshawn Lynch, then with the Seahawks, shakes hands during the coin toss before a preseason NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Seattle. Lynch came out of retirement in April to sign with the Raiders.
Oakland Raiders

May 20, 2017 6:08 PM

Marshawn Lynch goes for a bike ride. Hundreds join him

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

Marshawn Lynch is already making friends in Oakland.

The NFL veteran led an impromptu bike ride from Oakland Tech High School to Berkeley and back on Saturday afternoon, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle and on Twitter by a few who witnessed the parade.

The ride brought between 300 and 400 cyclists together, with police cars escorting from behind. Lynch rode a custom BMX model.

The 31-year-old running back came out of retirement in April to sign with the Raiders.

Lynch promoted the bike meet-up on his own Twitter page on Friday.

 
