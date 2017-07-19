NFL fans getting fitted for Beast Mode. Marshawn Lynch’s jersey is a hot seller

It seems NFL fans are all about Beast Mode.
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who picked up the nickname for some of his bruising runs while with the Seattle Seahawks, had the top-selling jersey on nflshop.com in May, the site reported Wednesday. His No. 24 jersey ranked sixth on the Dick’s Sporting Goods Jersey Report.
Lynch’s jersey is the top seller in 14 states, mostly along the western portion of the nation. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the only player whose jersey leads more states. The five-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has the top-selling shirt in 17 states.
Beast Mode is taking over the west coast. pic.twitter.com/V5xsRA1Im1— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 19, 2017
Lynch, 31, was traded to the Raiders from Seattle after being retired for a season. He signed a two-year, $9 million deal with his hometown team in April. He’ll get $2.3 million in guaranteed money, but he can earn $7.5 million in bonuses over two seasons.
