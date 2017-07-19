Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch made the most of his little playing time during the 2017 Zakuani & Friends Charity Game, going full "Beast Mode" during the game. Kingdom Hope
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch made the most of his little playing time during the 2017 Zakuani & Friends Charity Game, going full "Beast Mode" during the game. Kingdom Hope

Oakland Raiders

July 19, 2017 4:21 PM

NFL fans getting fitted for Beast Mode. Marshawn Lynch’s jersey is a hot seller

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

It seems NFL fans are all about Beast Mode.

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who picked up the nickname for some of his bruising runs while with the Seattle Seahawks, had the top-selling jersey on nflshop.com in May, the site reported Wednesday. His No. 24 jersey ranked sixth on the Dick’s Sporting Goods Jersey Report.

Lynch’s jersey is the top seller in 14 states, mostly along the western portion of the nation. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the only player whose jersey leads more states. The five-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has the top-selling shirt in 17 states.

Lynch, 31, was traded to the Raiders from Seattle after being retired for a season. He signed a two-year, $9 million deal with his hometown team in April. He’ll get $2.3 million in guaranteed money, but he can earn $7.5 million in bonuses over two seasons.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match

View More Video