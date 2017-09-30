Raiders game plan vs. Denver Broncos

Today’s Raiders game
Opponent: at Denver Broncos
Time: 1:25 p.m.
Line: Broncos by 2 1/2
Records: Raiders 2-1, Broncos 2-1
TV/radio: Ch. 13 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo), 1140
Three things to watch
CAN LYNCH GET LOOSE?
Running back Marshawn Lynch leads the Raiders in rushing, but he has just 130 yards and one touchdown in 36 carries. And now he’s going up against Denver’s defense, which is allowing a league-low 59 rushing yards per game and hasn’t allowed a touchdown run. But Lynch gives the Raiders a tone-setting physicality and personality. “He’s been a great addition,” Raiders coach Del Rio said, noting he brings “passion and toughness” to a roster that prides itself on nastiness. Said Denver linebacker Von Miller: “Oh, you’ve just got to get him on the ground. I remember one time when I tried to tackle him (when he was with) the Seahawks and I had him behind the line. It was like a yard. I think I had him by one leg and he just drug me for the next two and got the first down.”
PROTECT CARR
Oakland’s offensive line has been one of the league’s best in recent years. But that unit lost tackle Menelik Watson to Denver this season and had problems against Washington last week. Quarterback Derek Carr was sacked four times, the most he’s endured in a game since 2015. The Raiders will need to do a much better job this week, especially against Miller, who has four career sacks of Carr.
YANKING HIS CHAIN
The Raiders’ Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree make up one of the best receiving duos in the NFL, both topping 1,000 yards last year. But they haven’t had much success against the Denver secondary led by Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby. In four meetings against the Broncos as teammates, Cooper and Crabtree have averaged a combined 72.3 yards receiving per game with just one touchdown overall. Adding insult was the moment in last season’s finale when Talib ripped a chain right off Crabtree’s neck. Cooper has struggled early this season with 10 catches through three games, while Crabtree left last week’s loss with a chest injury.
Associated Press
Injury report
RAIDERS
Questionable: CB Gareon Conley (shin), WR Michael Crabtree (chest), DB Keith McGill II (foot)
BRONCOS
Out: QB Paxton Lynch (right shoulder)
Questionable: WR Cody Latimer (knee)
Schedule
Date
Opponent
Outcome
Sept. 10
at Tennessee
W, 26-16
Sept. 17
vs. N.Y. Jets
W, 45-20
Sept. 24
at Washington
L, 27-10
Date
Opponent
Time
Sunday
at Denver
1:25 p.m.
Oct. 8
vs. Baltimore
1:05 p.m.
Oct. 15
vs. L.A. Chargers
1:25 p.m.
Oct. 19
vs. Kansas City
5:25 p.m.
Oct. 29
at Buffalo
10 a.m.
Nov. 5
at Miami
5:30 p.m.
Nov. 19
vs. New England
1:25 p.m.
Nov. 26
vs. Denver
1:25 p.m.
Dec. 3
vs. N.Y. Giants
1:25 p.m.
Dec. 10
at Kansas City
10 a.m.
Dec. 17
vs. Dallas
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25
at Philadelphia
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 31
at L.A. Chargers
1:25 p.m.
