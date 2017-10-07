Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens game at a glance

Sunday’s Raiders game
Opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Time: 1:05 p.m.
Line: Raiders by 2
Records: Raiders 2-2, Ravens 2-2
TV/radio: Ch. 13 (Greg Gumbel, Trent Green), 1140
Three things to watch
MANUEL’S MOMENT
With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr expected to miss between two and six weeks after breaking a bone in his back in last weekend’s loss in Denver, E.J. Manuel gets another shot to prove he can play in the NFL. Manuel, a first-round pick by Buffalo in 2013, began his rookie season a starter but was benched the next year and started just three games the past two seasons. He showed some good signs in relief last week, completing 11 of 17 passes for 106 yards. “I’m looking at it as an opportunity that’s before me right now,” Manuel said. “I’m not necessarily looking for a second chance.”
BEASTLY CHALLENGE
The Ravens allowed Le’Veon Bell 144 rushing yards last week, and now they face Marshawn Lynch. Lynch was held to 12 yards on nine carries by the Broncos and is 33rd in the league with 151 rushing yards, but the Ravens know he’s better than that. “Marshawn Lynch is one of the best running backs in the league,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He has a very unique style; he is a very violent runner. He never stops turning, and he breaks tackles.”
SLOW STARTS
The Raiders have struggled early in the past two games, failing to pick up a first down in the first quarters against Washington or Denver. It’s the first time the Raiders failed to get a first down in consecutive first quarters since 2008. “We’re a better unit than we’ve shown offensively the last two weeks. No question,” Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said. “It hasn’t been good enough and it’s led directly to losses, two losses.”
Associated Press
Injury report
RAIDERS
Questionable: CB David Amerson (concussion), QB Derek Carr (back), CB Gareon Conley (shin), G Gabe Jackson (foot), RB DeAndre Washington (hamstring)
RAVENS
Out: DT Brandon Williams (foot), TE Maxx Williams (ankle)
Doubtful: CB Jaylen Hill (thigh)
Questionable: LB Anthony Levine Sr. (thigh), WR Jeremy Maclin (hand), CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles), TE Benjamin Watson (calf), DB Lardarius Webb (thigh)
Schedule
Date
Opponent
Outcome
Sept. 10
at Tennessee
W, 26-16
Sept. 17
vs. N.Y. Jets
W, 45-20
Sept. 24
at Washington
L, 27-10
Oct. 1
at Denver
L, 16-10
Date
Opponent
Time
Sunday
vs. Baltimore
1:05 p.m.
Oct. 15
vs. L.A. Chargers
1:25 p.m.
Oct. 19
vs. Kansas City
5:25 p.m.
Oct. 29
at Buffalo
10 a.m.
Nov. 5
at Miami
5:30 p.m.
Nov. 19
vs. New England
1:25 p.m.
Nov. 26
vs. Denver
1:25 p.m.
Dec. 3
vs. N.Y. Giants
1:25 p.m.
Dec. 10
at Kansas City
10 a.m.
Dec. 17
vs. Dallas
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25
at Philadelphia
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 31
at L.A. Chargers
1:25 p.m.
