Oakland Raiders quarterback EJ Manuel warms up before facing the Denver Broncos on Oct. 1 in Denver. Joe Mahoney AP
Oakland Raiders

Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens game at a glance

October 07, 2017 6:00 AM

Sunday’s Raiders game

Opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line: Raiders by 2

Records: Raiders 2-2, Ravens 2-2

TV/radio: Ch. 13 (Greg Gumbel, Trent Green), 1140

Three things to watch

MANUEL’S MOMENT

With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr expected to miss between two and six weeks after breaking a bone in his back in last weekend’s loss in Denver, E.J. Manuel gets another shot to prove he can play in the NFL. Manuel, a first-round pick by Buffalo in 2013, began his rookie season a starter but was benched the next year and started just three games the past two seasons. He showed some good signs in relief last week, completing 11 of 17 passes for 106 yards. “I’m looking at it as an opportunity that’s before me right now,” Manuel said. “I’m not necessarily looking for a second chance.”

BEASTLY CHALLENGE

The Ravens allowed Le’Veon Bell 144 rushing yards last week, and now they face Marshawn Lynch. Lynch was held to 12 yards on nine carries by the Broncos and is 33rd in the league with 151 rushing yards, but the Ravens know he’s better than that. “Marshawn Lynch is one of the best running backs in the league,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He has a very unique style; he is a very violent runner. He never stops turning, and he breaks tackles.”

SLOW STARTS

The Raiders have struggled early in the past two games, failing to pick up a first down in the first quarters against Washington or Denver. It’s the first time the Raiders failed to get a first down in consecutive first quarters since 2008. “We’re a better unit than we’ve shown offensively the last two weeks. No question,” Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said. “It hasn’t been good enough and it’s led directly to losses, two losses.”

Injury report

RAIDERS

Questionable: CB David Amerson (concussion), QB Derek Carr (back), CB Gareon Conley (shin), G Gabe Jackson (foot), RB DeAndre Washington (hamstring)

RAVENS

Out: DT Brandon Williams (foot), TE Maxx Williams (ankle)

Doubtful: CB Jaylen Hill (thigh)

Questionable: LB Anthony Levine Sr. (thigh), WR Jeremy Maclin (hand), CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles), TE Benjamin Watson (calf), DB Lardarius Webb (thigh)

Schedule

Date

Opponent

Outcome

Sept. 10

at Tennessee

W, 26-16

Sept. 17

vs. N.Y. Jets

W, 45-20

Sept. 24

at Washington

L, 27-10

Oct. 1

at Denver

L, 16-10

Date

Opponent

Time

Sunday

vs. Baltimore

1:05 p.m.

Oct. 15

vs. L.A. Chargers

1:25 p.m.

Oct. 19

vs. Kansas City

5:25 p.m.

Oct. 29

at Buffalo

10 a.m.

Nov. 5

at Miami

5:30 p.m.

Nov. 19

vs. New England

1:25 p.m.

Nov. 26

vs. Denver

1:25 p.m.

Dec. 3

vs. N.Y. Giants

1:25 p.m.

Dec. 10

at Kansas City

10 a.m.

Dec. 17

vs. Dallas

5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25

at Philadelphia

5:30 p.m.

Dec. 31

at L.A. Chargers

1:25 p.m.

