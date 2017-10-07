Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, left, greets Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis near the dirt on the Coliseum field on Sept. 13, 2015. Because the Raiders share their home field with the A’s, the infield dirt stays until the baseball team’s season ends.
‘It’s a little embarrassing’: Why Raiders’ Del Rio is happy season is over for A’s

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

October 07, 2017 4:01 PM

For the Raiders, the grass is greener on the other side of the A’s season.

Now that the season is over for the A’s, the dirt diamond on the Coliseum field will be gone and the only NFL team to share a stadium with a Major League Baseball squad will have nothing but green to play on for the rest of the season.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio isn’t a fan of playing early season games on the dirt.

“Frankly, it’s a little embarrassing to play on the cinder block,” Del Rio told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’ll tolerate it when we have to, but we’re definitely looking forward to having a full field of grass.”

The Raiders are expected to move from Oakland to Las Vegas in time for the 2020 season. Once in Nevada, they won’t have to worry about baseball dirt or sharing a venue.

It should be noted that Del Rio doesn’t hate baseball. He played at USC, where, as a two-year starter at catcher, he hit .340 on a team that also featured Mark McGwire and Randy Johnson. He was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 22nd round out of high school but chose to attend USC, where he also played football.

