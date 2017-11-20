Marshawn Lynch sat for U.S. anthem, stood for Mexico’s. Now Trump wants him suspended.

President Donald Trump has called out the Oakland Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch.
On Sunday during a game against the New England Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Lynch sat for most of the U.S. national anthem, according to The Associated Press. However, he stood for most of Mexico’s anthem.
Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017
ESPN points out that the Oakland running back did stand at the beginning of the U.S. anthem and was not “completely at attention” for the Mexican song.
Trump responded in the early hours Monday on Twitter, saying:
Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017
Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee in 2016 to protest racial inequality and police brutality, and the movement spread throughout the NFL – and beyond.
On Sept. 22, Trump called for NFL players protesting the anthem to be fired, but the protests have persisted, along with strong feelings.
Even pizza companies – particularly Papa John’s – got caught up in it.
Trump also clashed with the Ball family last weekend over the release of three UCLA college basketball players, including LiAngelo Ball, after they were arrested for allegedly shoplifting, according to The Guardian.
Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017
Trump claimed to have helped ensure the three players – Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill – were released.
LaVar Ball, father of LiAngelo and the Lakers’ Lonzo Ball, responded to ESPN: “What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”
The three were detained by police and questioned but were never actually jailed, The Guardian reports.
Snoop Dogg responded to Trump, praising LaVar Ball and Lynch and lambasting Trump in an expletive-laced video, TMZ reported Monday.
“Let’s suspend your ass, (expletive),” Snoop said to Trump.
Lynch’s mom, Delisa Lynch, also hit back at Trump:
what NFL team do Trump own ? oh yeah they wouldnt let him have one ,!! LMAO https://t.co/1rPa5jfMjE— Delisa Lynch (@MommaLynch24) November 20, 2017
