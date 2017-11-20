More Videos

Oakland Raiders

Marshawn Lynch sat for U.S. anthem, stood for Mexico’s. Now Trump wants him suspended.

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 20, 2017 11:22 AM

President Donald Trump has called out the Oakland Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch.

On Sunday during a game against the New England Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Lynch sat for most of the U.S. national anthem, according to The Associated Press. However, he stood for most of Mexico’s anthem.

ESPN points out that the Oakland running back did stand at the beginning of the U.S. anthem and was not “completely at attention” for the Mexican song.

Trump responded in the early hours Monday on Twitter, saying:

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee in 2016 to protest racial inequality and police brutality, and the movement spread throughout the NFL – and beyond.

On Sept. 22, Trump called for NFL players protesting the anthem to be fired, but the protests have persisted, along with strong feelings.

Even pizza companies – particularly Papa John’s – got caught up in it.

Trump also clashed with the Ball family last weekend over the release of three UCLA college basketball players, including LiAngelo Ball, after they were arrested for allegedly shoplifting, according to The Guardian.

Trump claimed to have helped ensure the three players – Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill – were released.

LaVar Ball, father of LiAngelo and the Lakers’ Lonzo Ball, responded to ESPN: “What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

The three were detained by police and questioned but were never actually jailed, The Guardian reports.

Snoop Dogg responded to Trump, praising LaVar Ball and Lynch and lambasting Trump in an expletive-laced video, TMZ reported Monday.

“Let’s suspend your ass, (expletive),” Snoop said to Trump.

Lynch’s mom, Delisa Lynch, also hit back at Trump:

Here’s how people on social media responded to Trump’s tweet and Lynch’s actions:

