Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, right, passes against the New England Patriots on Nov. 19 in Mexico City.
Oakland Raiders

Raiders vs. Denver Broncos game at a glance

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 06:00 AM

Sunday’s Raiders game

Opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

Time: 1:25 p.m. Line: Raiders by 4

Records: Raiders 4-6, Broncos 3-7

TV/radio: Ch. 13, 1140

Three things to watch

CLOSE TIES

The Raiders are very familiar with Broncos offensive coodinator Bill Musgrave, who spent the previous two seasons in the same role in Oakland. The Raiders did not bring him back, turning over the offense to former quarterbacks coach Todd Downing. “I went to two Pro Bowls with coach Musgrave,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “He’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever been around. Every time I see him I give him a big hug.”

LYNCH’S CHANCE

The Broncos traded up in the first round last year to draft quarterback Paxton Lynch, but he was unable to beat out Trevor Siemian the past two camps. Lynch has started two games, completing 49 of 83 passes last year for 497 yards and two TDs to go with an interception. He was sacked nine times. “His skill set is perfect when you’re young,” coach Vance Joseph said. “If it breaks down, he can run with the football.”

LONG FIELDS

One of the big reasons the Raiders are scoring about six fewer points per game than a year ago is the defense hasn’t been setting up the offense as well. With Oakland generating only six turnovers, the team has started four drives at the opponent’s 40 or closer, with no short fields since Week 3. Last year, the Raiders led the league with 20 such drives.

Injury report

RAIDERS

Out: CB David Amerson (foot)

Questionable: G Gabe Jackson (ankle), LB Cory James (knee), WR Johnny Holton (concussion), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (hip)

BRONCOS

Questionable: DE Adam Gotsis (ankle), DT Domata Peko (illness), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), LB Shane Ray (wrist), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle)

Schedule

Date

Opponent

Outcome

Sept. 10

at Tennessee

W, 26-16

Sept. 17

vs. N.Y. Jets

W, 45-20

Sept. 24

at Washington

L, 27-10

Oct. 1

at Denver

L, 16-10

Oct. 8

vs. Baltimore

L, 30-17

Oct. 15

vs. L.A. Chargers

L, 17-16

Oct. 19

vs. Kansas City

W, 31-30

Oct. 29

at Buffalo

L, 34-14

Nov. 5

at Miami

W, 27-24

Nov. 19

vs. New England

L, 33-8

Date

Opponent

Time

Sunday

vs. Denver

1:25 p.m.

Dec. 3

vs. N.Y. Giants

1:25 p.m.

Dec. 10

at Kansas City

10 a.m.

Dec. 17

vs. Dallas

5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25

at Philadelphia

5:30 p.m.

Dec. 31

at L.A. Chargers

1:25 p.m.

