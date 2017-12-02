Can backup receivers carry Raiders past Giants?

Sunday’s Raiders game
Opponent: vs. New York Giants
Time: 1:25 p.m.
Line: Raiders by 9
Records: Raiders 5-6, Giants 2-9
TV/radio: Ch. 40 (Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber), 1140
Three things to watch
WHERE ARE THE WIDEOUTS?
The Raiders likely will be without both starting receivers this week with Michael Crabtree serving a one-game suspension for fighting last week with Denver’s Aqib Talib and Amari Cooper likely sidelined by a concussion and sprained ankle. Things are even worse for the Giants, who already lost starters Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall to season-ending injuries
TOP TARGET
The absence of Crabtree and Cooper gave backups Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton a chance to shine in last week’s win over Denver and both delivered big plays. But against the Giants, the main target in the passing game could be tight end Jared Cook, tied for the team lead with Cooper and Crabtree with 42 catches. The Giants have struggled to guard tight ends, allowing an NFL-worst 10 touchdown catches so far this season.
PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE
The Giants benched two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning after 210 consecutive starts in order to get the opportunity to take a look at Geno Smith on Sunday and rookie Davis Webb down the road. The decision was extremely unpopular with fans who remember Manning’s Super Bowl success and former players upset about the treatment of one of the franchise’s most important players. “The decision is bigger than me. It’s for the organization and the future of the organization, making sure we have a clear evaluation of the other two quarterbacks on the roster,” coach Ben McAdoo said.
The Associated Press
Injury report
RAIDERS
Out: WR Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle)
Questionable: CB David Amerson (foot), G Gabe Jackson (ankle), LB Cory James (knee), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (hip)
GIANTS
Out: LB Jonathan Casillas (neck)
Doubtful: G Justin Pugh (back)
Questionable: DT Damon Harrison (elbow)
Schedule
Date
Opponent
Outcome
Sept. 10
at Tennessee
W, 26-16
Sept. 17
vs. N.Y. Jets
W, 45-20
Sept. 24
at Washington
L, 27-10
Oct. 1
at Denver
L, 16-10
Oct. 8
vs. Baltimore
L, 30-17
Oct. 15
vs. L.A. Chargers
L, 17-16
Oct. 19
vs. Kansas City
W, 31-30
Oct. 29
at Buffalo
L, 34-14
Nov. 5
at Miami
W, 27-24
Nov. 19
vs. New England
L, 33-8
Nov. 26
vs. Denver
W, 21-14
Date
Opponent
Time
Sunday
vs. N.Y. Giants
1:25 p.m.
Dec. 10
at Kansas City
10 a.m.
Dec. 17
vs. Dallas
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25
at Philadelphia
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 31
at L.A. Chargers
1:25 p.m.
