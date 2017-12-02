Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley (27) is called for pass interference on Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson on Nov. 26.
Oakland Raiders

Can backup receivers carry Raiders past Giants?

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 12:54 PM

Sunday’s Raiders game

Opponent: vs. New York Giants

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line: Raiders by 9

Records: Raiders 5-6, Giants 2-9

TV/radio: Ch. 40 (Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber), 1140

Three things to watch

WHERE ARE THE WIDEOUTS?

The Raiders likely will be without both starting receivers this week with Michael Crabtree serving a one-game suspension for fighting last week with Denver’s Aqib Talib and Amari Cooper likely sidelined by a concussion and sprained ankle. Things are even worse for the Giants, who already lost starters Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall to season-ending injuries

TOP TARGET

The absence of Crabtree and Cooper gave backups Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton a chance to shine in last week’s win over Denver and both delivered big plays. But against the Giants, the main target in the passing game could be tight end Jared Cook, tied for the team lead with Cooper and Crabtree with 42 catches. The Giants have struggled to guard tight ends, allowing an NFL-worst 10 touchdown catches so far this season.

PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE

The Giants benched two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning after 210 consecutive starts in order to get the opportunity to take a look at Geno Smith on Sunday and rookie Davis Webb down the road. The decision was extremely unpopular with fans who remember Manning’s Super Bowl success and former players upset about the treatment of one of the franchise’s most important players. “The decision is bigger than me. It’s for the organization and the future of the organization, making sure we have a clear evaluation of the other two quarterbacks on the roster,” coach Ben McAdoo said.

Injury report

RAIDERS

Out: WR Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle)

Questionable: CB David Amerson (foot), G Gabe Jackson (ankle), LB Cory James (knee), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (hip)

GIANTS

Out: LB Jonathan Casillas (neck)

Doubtful: G Justin Pugh (back)

Questionable: DT Damon Harrison (elbow)

Schedule

Date

Opponent

Outcome

Sept. 10

at Tennessee

W, 26-16

Sept. 17

vs. N.Y. Jets

W, 45-20

Sept. 24

at Washington

L, 27-10

Oct. 1

at Denver

L, 16-10

Oct. 8

vs. Baltimore

L, 30-17

Oct. 15

vs. L.A. Chargers

L, 17-16

Oct. 19

vs. Kansas City

W, 31-30

Oct. 29

at Buffalo

L, 34-14

Nov. 5

at Miami

W, 27-24

Nov. 19

vs. New England

L, 33-8

Nov. 26

vs. Denver

W, 21-14

Date

Opponent

Time

Sunday

vs. N.Y. Giants

1:25 p.m.

Dec. 10

at Kansas City

10 a.m.

Dec. 17

vs. Dallas

5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25

at Philadelphia

5:30 p.m.

Dec. 31

at L.A. Chargers

1:25 p.m.

