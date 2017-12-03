Raiders 24, New York Giants 17 in Oakland

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) breaks through for a 53-yard touchdown against the New York Giants at the Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2017 in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) is taken down after he made a first down against the New York Giants linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (47) at the Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2017 in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) breaks through for a 53-yard touchdown against the New York Giants at the Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2017 in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) scores a touchdown against the New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) at the Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2017 in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) celebrates a stop against the New York Giants at the Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2017 in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gives the ball to Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) against the New York Giants at the Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2017 in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) gets away from New York Giants corner Brandon Dixon, (25) at the Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2017 in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) prepares to warm up before the game against the New York Giants at the Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2017 in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio (2) celebrates a field goal to give his team the lead against the New York Giants at the Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2017 in Oakland, Calif.
New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith (3) makes a pass against the Oakland Raiders at the Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2017 in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at the Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2017 in Oakland, Calif.
