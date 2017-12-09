Raiders hope Marshawn Lynch continues to be a beast against the Chiefs

Sunday’s Raiders game
Opponent: at Kansas City
Time: 10 a.m.
Line: Chiefs by 4
Records: Raiders 6-6, Chiefs 6-6
TV/radio: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon), 1140
Three things to watch
BEST BEAST
The Raiders have topped 100 rushing yards in three consecutive games to provide needed balance on offense. Marshawn Lynch is averaging 93 yards from scrimmage the past four games with four touchdowns.“It’s starting to flow for us,” Raiders left tackle Donald Penn said. “The offense is opening things up for us. We’re just happy with the way things are flowing right now.”
BOWMAN’S BOOST
Veteran linebacker NaVorro Bowman, a longtime star for the 49ers, signed with Oakland three days before playing the Chiefs in October. Since then, he’s led the team in tackles and is second in snaps, and he has takeaways in each of the past two games. “He’s had a calming influence,” Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said. “He loves to play. You feel him on game day. He’s very much in control. I think he’s been a calming influence for some of our younger players.”
UNDER PRESSURE
After ranking last in the league in sacks through the first 10 games, the Raiders have eight in the past two games. Bruce Irvin and Denico Autry have led the way with three each, and Khalil Mack has two, including a strip-sack of the Giants quarterback Geno Smith last week. “It’s definitely been what we’re looking for,” Del Rio said. “The guys are cutting it loose and playing a little more aggressively. Coverage has been tighter and I think they go hand in hand.”
The Associated Press
Injury report
RAIDERS
Out: G Jonathan Feliciano (concussion)
Doubtful: LB Cory James (knee), DE Jihad Ward (foot)
Questionable: WR Amari Cooper (ankle), CB David Amerson (foot), DE Denico Autry (hand), RB Jamize Olawale (ankle), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (hip)
CHIEFS
Out: C Mitchell Morse (foot), S Eric Murray (ankle)
Questionable: LB Tamba Hali (knee)
Schedule
Date
Opponent
Outcome
Sept. 10
at Tennessee
W, 26-16
Sept. 17
vs. N.Y. Jets
W, 45-20
Sept. 24
at Washington
L, 27-10
Oct. 1
at Denver
L, 16-10
Oct. 8
vs. Baltimore
L, 30-17
Oct. 15
vs. L.A. Chargers
L, 17-16
Oct. 19
vs. Kansas City
W, 31-30
Oct. 29
at Buffalo
L, 34-14
Nov. 5
at Miami
W, 27-24
Nov. 19
vs. New England
L, 33-8
Nov. 26
vs. Denver
W, 21-14
Dec. 3
vs. N.Y. Giants
W, 24-17
Date
Opponent
Time
Sunday
at Kansas City
10 a.m.
Dec. 17
vs. Dallas
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25
at Philadelphia
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 31
at L.A. Chargers
1:25 p.m.
