Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has words with referee Carl Cheffers, left, and umpire Bill Schuster while playing the Kansas City Chiefs in on Dec. 10.
Oakland Raiders

Raiders’ Carr needs to be better deep against Cowboys

The Associated Press

December 16, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Sunday’s Raiders game

Opponent: vs. Cowboys

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Line: Cowboys by 3

Records: Raiders 6-7, Cowboys 7-6

TV/radio: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth), 1140

Three things to watch

GOING DEEP

Oakland’s Derek Carr ranks 32nd out of 35 qualifying quarterbacks when it comes to throwing deep. He has completed just 13 of 50 passes that traveled more than 20 yards downfield with three touchdowns, six interceptions and a 48.5 passer rating. That’s a big drop-off from a year ago, when Carr had a 117.8 rating, completing 25 of 52 deep throws with seven touchdowns and just two interceptions. “I think I completed more deep balls last year, throwing it times I shouldn’t have thrown it,” Carr said. “Throwing it up, and we all high-five and clap about those things. Again, when you lose, people just have a different way of spinning things.”

PRESSURE POINT

The Raiders have done a much better job generating pressure the past three weeks since firing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. Oakland has 12 sacks in three games under new play-caller John Pagano, nearly equaling the14 in the first 10 games. Bruce Irvin leads with five in that span, with Khalil Mack and Denico Autry adding three each.

STEPPING UP

The Raiders have gotten few contributions from this year’s draft class, with their two top picks, Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu, spending most of the season on the sideline with injuries. The biggest contributor among the rookies has been an unlikely one in undrafted linebacker Nicholas Morrow, out of Division III Greenville College. Morrow has worked his way into the starting lineup and has been a key contributor on defense. “I was late for OTAs and there were some days I only got two reps,” he said. “I started off training camp in group four. My expectations have been way more than exceeded. I’m definitely blessed.”

The Associated Press

Injury report

RAIDERS

Out: WR Amari Cooper (ankle), DE Mario Edwards Jr. (ankle), S Obi Melifonwu (hip), TE Clive Walford (concussion/neck)

Doubtful: CB David Amerson (foot)

Questionable: OL Jon Feliciano (concussion), DB Keith McGill II (knee)

COWBOYS

Out: LB Justin Durant (concussion), DL David Irving (concussion), CB Orlando Scandrick (back)

Questionable: WR Brice Butler (foot), T La’el Collins (back), DT Maliek Collins (foot), TE James Hanna (knee), LB Sean Lee (hamstring/back), T Tyron Smith (back)

Schedule

Date

Opponent

Outcome

Sept. 10

at Tennessee

W, 26-16

Sept. 17

vs. N.Y. Jets

W, 45-20

Sept. 24

at Washington

L, 27-10

Oct. 1

at Denver

L, 16-10

Oct. 8

vs. Baltimore

L, 30-17

Oct. 15

vs. L.A. Chargers

L, 17-16

Oct. 19

vs. Kansas City

W, 31-30

Oct. 29

at Buffalo

L, 34-14

Nov. 5

at Miami

W, 27-24

Nov. 19

vs. New England

L, 33-8

Nov. 26

vs. Denver

W, 21-14

Dec. 3

vs. N.Y. Giants

W, 24-17

Dec. 10

at Kansas City

L, 26-15

Date

Opponent

Time

Sunday

vs. Dallas

5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25

at Philadelphia

5:30 p.m.

Dec. 31

at L.A. Chargers

1:25 p.m.

