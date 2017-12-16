Raiders’ Carr needs to be better deep against Cowboys

Sunday’s Raiders game
Opponent: vs. Cowboys
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Line: Cowboys by 3
Records: Raiders 6-7, Cowboys 7-6
TV/radio: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth), 1140
Three things to watch
GOING DEEP
Oakland’s Derek Carr ranks 32nd out of 35 qualifying quarterbacks when it comes to throwing deep. He has completed just 13 of 50 passes that traveled more than 20 yards downfield with three touchdowns, six interceptions and a 48.5 passer rating. That’s a big drop-off from a year ago, when Carr had a 117.8 rating, completing 25 of 52 deep throws with seven touchdowns and just two interceptions. “I think I completed more deep balls last year, throwing it times I shouldn’t have thrown it,” Carr said. “Throwing it up, and we all high-five and clap about those things. Again, when you lose, people just have a different way of spinning things.”
PRESSURE POINT
The Raiders have done a much better job generating pressure the past three weeks since firing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. Oakland has 12 sacks in three games under new play-caller John Pagano, nearly equaling the14 in the first 10 games. Bruce Irvin leads with five in that span, with Khalil Mack and Denico Autry adding three each.
STEPPING UP
The Raiders have gotten few contributions from this year’s draft class, with their two top picks, Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu, spending most of the season on the sideline with injuries. The biggest contributor among the rookies has been an unlikely one in undrafted linebacker Nicholas Morrow, out of Division III Greenville College. Morrow has worked his way into the starting lineup and has been a key contributor on defense. “I was late for OTAs and there were some days I only got two reps,” he said. “I started off training camp in group four. My expectations have been way more than exceeded. I’m definitely blessed.”
The Associated Press
Injury report
RAIDERS
Out: WR Amari Cooper (ankle), DE Mario Edwards Jr. (ankle), S Obi Melifonwu (hip), TE Clive Walford (concussion/neck)
Doubtful: CB David Amerson (foot)
Questionable: OL Jon Feliciano (concussion), DB Keith McGill II (knee)
COWBOYS
Out: LB Justin Durant (concussion), DL David Irving (concussion), CB Orlando Scandrick (back)
Questionable: WR Brice Butler (foot), T La’el Collins (back), DT Maliek Collins (foot), TE James Hanna (knee), LB Sean Lee (hamstring/back), T Tyron Smith (back)
Schedule
Date
Opponent
Outcome
Sept. 10
at Tennessee
W, 26-16
Sept. 17
vs. N.Y. Jets
W, 45-20
Sept. 24
at Washington
L, 27-10
Oct. 1
at Denver
L, 16-10
Oct. 8
vs. Baltimore
L, 30-17
Oct. 15
vs. L.A. Chargers
L, 17-16
Oct. 19
vs. Kansas City
W, 31-30
Oct. 29
at Buffalo
L, 34-14
Nov. 5
at Miami
W, 27-24
Nov. 19
vs. New England
L, 33-8
Nov. 26
vs. Denver
W, 21-14
Dec. 3
vs. N.Y. Giants
W, 24-17
Dec. 10
at Kansas City
L, 26-15
Date
Opponent
Time
Sunday
vs. Dallas
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25
at Philadelphia
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 31
at L.A. Chargers
1:25 p.m.
