How Raiders fill gap in offensive line will be key against Eagles

Monday’s Raiders game
Opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles
Time: 5:15 p.m.
Line: Eagles by 9
Records: Raiders 6-8, Eagles 12-2
TV/radio: ESPN, 1140
Three things to watch
FILLING IN
The Raiders will be missing a key piece on the offensive line after Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn underwent surgery on his injured right foot. Penn had started 170 consecutive regular-season games before the injury, but missed Oakland’s playoff game last season with a knee problem. The Raiders haven’t decided whether they will replace Penn with rookie David Sharpe or by moving right tackle Marshall Newhouse to the left side and inserting Vadal Alexander. Sharpe has played three snaps on offense all year and struggled in that brief time earlier this month against the Giants when Penn went down.
LACK OF URGENCY
The Eagles haven’t missed a beat on offense since Carson Wentz tore his ACL against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10. But the defense has allowed 36 points in five quarters. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz blamed it on a lack of urgency. “We needed to come out with more fire,” Schwartz said about the defense giving up three consecutive TD drives to start the game in last week’s 34-29 win at the Giants.
IMPROVED ‘D’
The Raiders’ defense has shown major signs of improvement since firing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. last month and replacing him as play caller with John Pagano. The change has been dramatic as Oakland has as many sacks the past four games (14) as in the first 10, and has all four interceptions this season since the change. The passer rating against the Raiders has dropped from 113.3 to 75.9.
Injury report
RAIDERS
Out: DE Mario Edwards (ankle), DT Treyvon Hester (ankle)
Doubtful: CB David Amerson (foot)
Questionable: DE Denico Autry (hand), WR Amari Cooper (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (ankle), LB Bruce Irvin (concussion), CB Dexter McDonald (knee), S Keith McGill (knee)
EAGLES
Questionable: LB Marvin Kendricks (foot), CB Jalen Mills (ankle), G Stefen Wisniewski (ankle)
Schedule
Date
Opponent
Outcome
Sept. 10
at Tennessee
W, 26-16
Sept. 17
vs. N.Y. Jets
W, 45-20
Sept. 24
at Washington
L, 27-10
Oct. 1
at Denver
L, 16-10
Oct. 8
vs. Baltimore
L, 30-17
Oct. 15
vs. L.A. Chargers
L, 17-16
Oct. 19
vs. Kansas City
W, 31-30
Oct. 29
at Buffalo
L, 34-14
Nov. 5
at Miami
W, 27-24
Nov. 19
vs. New England
L, 33-8
Nov. 26
vs. Denver
W, 21-14
Dec. 3
vs. N.Y. Giants
W, 24-17
Dec. 10
at Kansas City
L, 26-15
Dec. 17
vs. Dallas
L, 20-17
Date
Opponent
Time
Monday
at Philadelphia
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 31
at L.A. Chargers
1:25 p.m.
