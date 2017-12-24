Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr, left, and offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse (73) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 17 in Oakland.
Oakland Raiders

How Raiders fill gap in offensive line will be key against Eagles

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 06:00 AM

Monday’s Raiders game

Opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: 5:15 p.m.

Line: Eagles by 9

Records: Raiders 6-8, Eagles 12-2

TV/radio: ESPN, 1140

Three things to watch

FILLING IN

The Raiders will be missing a key piece on the offensive line after Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn underwent surgery on his injured right foot. Penn had started 170 consecutive regular-season games before the injury, but missed Oakland’s playoff game last season with a knee problem. The Raiders haven’t decided whether they will replace Penn with rookie David Sharpe or by moving right tackle Marshall Newhouse to the left side and inserting Vadal Alexander. Sharpe has played three snaps on offense all year and struggled in that brief time earlier this month against the Giants when Penn went down.

LACK OF URGENCY

The Eagles haven’t missed a beat on offense since Carson Wentz tore his ACL against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10. But the defense has allowed 36 points in five quarters. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz blamed it on a lack of urgency. “We needed to come out with more fire,” Schwartz said about the defense giving up three consecutive TD drives to start the game in last week’s 34-29 win at the Giants.

IMPROVED ‘D’

The Raiders’ defense has shown major signs of improvement since firing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. last month and replacing him as play caller with John Pagano. The change has been dramatic as Oakland has as many sacks the past four games (14) as in the first 10, and has all four interceptions this season since the change. The passer rating against the Raiders has dropped from 113.3 to 75.9.

The Associated Press

Injury report

RAIDERS

Out: DE Mario Edwards (ankle), DT Treyvon Hester (ankle)

Doubtful: CB David Amerson (foot)

Questionable: DE Denico Autry (hand), WR Amari Cooper (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (ankle), LB Bruce Irvin (concussion), CB Dexter McDonald (knee), S Keith McGill (knee)

EAGLES

Questionable: LB Marvin Kendricks (foot), CB Jalen Mills (ankle), G Stefen Wisniewski (ankle)

Schedule

Date

Opponent

Outcome

Sept. 10

at Tennessee

W, 26-16

Sept. 17

vs. N.Y. Jets

W, 45-20

Sept. 24

at Washington

L, 27-10

Oct. 1

at Denver

L, 16-10

Oct. 8

vs. Baltimore

L, 30-17

Oct. 15

vs. L.A. Chargers

L, 17-16

Oct. 19

vs. Kansas City

W, 31-30

Oct. 29

at Buffalo

L, 34-14

Nov. 5

at Miami

W, 27-24

Nov. 19

vs. New England

L, 33-8

Nov. 26

vs. Denver

W, 21-14

Dec. 3

vs. N.Y. Giants

W, 24-17

Dec. 10

at Kansas City

L, 26-15

Dec. 17

vs. Dallas

L, 20-17

Date

Opponent

Time

Monday

at Philadelphia

5:30 p.m.

Dec. 31

at L.A. Chargers

1:25 p.m.

