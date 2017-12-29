Only Chargers stand between Raiders and second-worst drop in victories

Sunday’s Raiders game
Opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers
When, where: 1:25 p.m., StubHub Center
Line: Chargers by 8
Records: Raiders 6-9, Chargers 8-7
TV/radio: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon), 1140
Three keys
HISTORIC FALL
The Raiders began this season with high expectations following a 12-win season, but if they lose to the Chargers their drop to six wins will be the second worst in franchise history, with only the faceplant from 11-5 in 2002 to 4-12 in 2003 ranking worse. But quarterback Derek Carr doesn’t believe the high expectations were out of whack. “Because when we show flashes of what we can be, then everyone is like, ‘Oh, there it is,’ ” Carr said. “But then we weren’t consistent enough. We’re not consistent enough all year, especially in the details of our assignments.”
DEFENSIVE TURNAROUND
The Raiders have undergone a dramatic switch defensively since Chuck Pagano was promoted to defensive coordinator after the midseason firing of Ken Norton Jr. After ranking last in the league in takeaways (four) and passer rating against (113.3) through 10 games, the Raiders have been near the top of several defensive categories in five games after the switch, including third in third-down defense and fourth in passer rating (72.1).
MARSHAWN’S MILESTONES
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has money on the line in the season finale. If he rushes for at least 10 yards to reach 800 on the season he will get a $600,000 bonus on top of the $800,000 in bonuses he already has earned. Lynch also needs 98 yards to reach 10,000 for his career, a milestone reached by just 30 players.
Injury report
RAIDERS
Out: DT Treyvon Hester (ankle)
Doubtful: G/T Vadal Alexander (concussion)
Questionable: CB David Amerson (foot), CB Dexter McDonald (knee), T David Sharpe (illness)
CHARGERS
Out: S Adrian Phillips (ankle)
Questionable: RB Melvin Gordon (ankle), DT Corey Liuget (knee), T Russell Okung (groin), LB Denzel Perryman (hamstring)
Schedule
Date
Opponent
Outcome
Sept. 10
at Tennessee
W, 26-16
Sept. 17
vs. N.Y. Jets
W, 45-20
Sept. 24
at Washington
L, 27-10
Oct. 1
at Denver
L, 16-10
Oct. 8
vs. Baltimore
L, 30-17
Oct. 15
vs. L.A. Chargers
L, 17-16
Oct. 19
vs. Kansas City
W, 31-30
Oct. 29
at Buffalo
L, 34-14
Nov. 5
at Miami
W, 27-24
Nov. 19
vs. New England
L, 33-8
Nov. 26
vs. Denver
W, 21-14
Dec. 3
vs. N.Y. Giants
W, 24-17
Dec. 10
at Kansas City
L, 26-15
Dec. 17
vs. Dallas
L, 20-17
Dec. 25
at Philadelphia
L, 19-10
Sunday
at L.A. Chargers
1:25 p.m.
