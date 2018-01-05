Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden screams at the officials during a wild card playoff game against the New York Jets in 2002.
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden screams at the officials during a wild card playoff game against the New York Jets in 2002. Jose M. Osorio Sacramento Bee Staff Photo
Oakland Raiders

Reports: Raiders to name Gruden coach on Tuesday

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

January 05, 2018 11:28 AM

According to multiple online reports, Jon Gruden will be introduced as the Oakland Raiders’ next head coach on Tuesday.

The Raiders will sign Gruden to the longest coaching deal in NFL history – a 10-year deal approaching $100 million – sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Gruden has already planned three key hires: Greg Olson (current Rams quarterback coach) as offensive coordinator, Paul Guenther (current Bengals defensive coordinator) as defensive coordinator and Rich Bisaccia (current Cowboys special teams coach) as speical teams coach.

Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001, compiling a 38-26 record. He was traded by the Raiders to Tampa Bay following the 2001 season and beat Oakland for the Super Bowl title the following year.

He amassed a 57-55 record in seven seasons as Tampa Bay’s coach. He was fired by the Buccaneers following the 2008 season and has been in the broadcast booth since.

