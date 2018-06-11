Why Raiders defensive star Khalil Mack is expected to skip team's mandatory minicamp

When the Raiders' mandatory minicamp kicks off Tuesday, it's expected that the team's defensive star won't be there.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Khalil Mack will not attend the three-day camp in Alameda.
The #Raiders are not expecting star DE Khalil Mack for mandatory minicamp this week, sources say. That makes him an official holdout as he seeks a lucrative contract extension. A strong stance for the player who has averaged 12 sacks over the past 3 seasons.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 11, 2018
Mack has not appeared at any of the Raiders' voluntary workouts. However, if he's not in attendance Tuesday, he is officially considered a holdout and faces fines of up to nearly $85,000, CBS Sports reports.
He has been a force on the Raiders defense, averaging about 57 tackles, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles the last three seasons.
The 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and three-time Pro Bowl defensive end is seeking a long-term contract, with guaranteed money in the $65 million range, according to NFL.com. The two-time All-Pro selection is on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal and is due almost $14 million.
Other multiple-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro players not expected in their team's camp are Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald and Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas.
