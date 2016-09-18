49ers’ Robinson, Tartt join anthem protest

The number of 49ers protesting during the national anthem has grown to six.
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid knelt for the third straight game while defensive players Antoine Bethea, Eli Harold, Jaquiski Tartt and Rashard Robinson raised their right fists during the anthem ceremony. Harold and Bethea raised their fists during the Wek 1 anthem.
The group is protesting to draw attention to racial inequity, including police brutality.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
