September 20, 2016 10:28 AM

49ers notes: LB Armstrong goes on IR with chest injury

SANTA CLARA

Linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong, who had an interception in Week 1 and who has been an integral part of the 49ers’ pass defense early on, will go on injured reserve with a pectoral tear suffered in the second half Sunday.

Armstrong and Gerald Hodges had been sharing snaps at the so-called Will linebacker spot next to NaVorro Bowman. Hodges took all of the snaps there after Armstrong left Sunday’s game, although defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil said Michael Wilhoite and Nick Bellore also are available to be thrown into the mix.

“It (stinks),” O’Neil said of the injury. “But as I said all along, we’re going to need Wilhoite, we’re going to need Gerald to help us win football games.”

Another inside linebacker, Shayne Skov, is on the 49ers’ practice squad,

