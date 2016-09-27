Jimmie Ward’s replacement at cornerback? Whoever wants it the most

SANTA CLARA Cornerback Jimmie Ward likely will miss Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a leg injury. His replacement? It depends on who looks the part in practice this week.
In the run-up to the 49ers' Week 2 game against Carolina, rookie Rashard Robinson stood out and received the bulk of the snaps that went to the 49ers' No. 3 cornerback in that game. Before the Seahawks game, Keith Reaser had the edge in practice and stepped in when Ward went down.
"If they want it to be week-to-week every week, that’s on them," defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil said Tuesday. "If somebody wants to establish themselves as the solid No. 2 or 3 outside (cornerback), then go do that. I’m all for it.”
Reaser said the competition during practice makes sure that everyone stays sharp.
"You can't let up at all," he said. "They're trying to keep you on your toes. Every day is important."
Ward suffered a quadriceps strain Sunday in Seattle that the 49ers categorized as “week to week.”
Whoever replaces Ward will make his first NFL start against a Cowboys team that's begun the season 2-1 despite a fourth-round draft pick, Dak Prescott, at quarterback.
Prescott has just one touchdown pass so far. But he's completed 66.7 percent of his attempts and has yet to throw an interception. His 99 pass attempts without an interception would be an NFL record for a rookie quarterback except that Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz, selected second overall, doesn’t have an interception in 102 attempts. The Eagles are 3-0.
“He’s not playing like a rookie quarterback right now," O’Neil said of Prescott. “He’s playing like a quarterback that’s been in the league for four or five years.”
Prescott's favorite target has been receiver Cole Beasley, who has 20 catches for 213 yards. Dallas’ top wideout -- and the one likely to be matched at times against the 49ers' to-be-announced cornerback -- is Dez Bryant, who has 11 catches for 150 yards.
The 49ers selected Robinson in the fourth round, two spots before the Cowboys selected Prescott. The two faced each other in 2014 when Robinson was with LSU and Prescott was at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs won, 34-29, in Baton Rouge. Prescott had 268 passing yards and two touchdown throws with another 105 yards on the ground, including a 56-yard touchdown run.
LSU was ranked No. 8 at the time and the win snapped Mississippi State’s 14-game losing streak to the Tigers.
"Dak is a nice quarterback," Robinson said. "He has a pretty strong arm. He's a mobile quarterback. That's one thing I remember of him from Mississippi State -- he was pretty mobile."
Robinson had two tackles in the contest but had to leave after being stomped in the groin by Mississippi State center Dillon Day, who was later suspended a game for the incident. The 49ers drafted Prescott’s college teammate, cornerback Will Redmond, in the third round. Redmond currently is on injured reserve with an ACL injury suffered in college.
Reaser, meanwhile, was a fifth-round pick in 2014 whom the 49ers drafted with an ACL issue and who spent his rookie year on the non-football injury list. He appeared in 13 games last season, recording eight tackles.
He played 48 snaps -- the bulk of them in the second half -- after Ward left Sunday's game, the most of his career.
"I thought I covered well for the most part," Reaser said. "Definitely some things to improve on. Overall I think I did pretty decent."
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments