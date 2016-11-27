Dolphins 31, 49ers 24 in photos

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) and linebacker Tank Carradine leave the field at the end of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the 49ers 31-24.
Lynne Sladky
AP
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Torrey Smith (82) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett is late with the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Nick Bellore, left, holds on to Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde is stopped by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Donald Butler (56) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the left is Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso.
Lynne Sladky
AP
San Francisco 49ers punter Bradley Pinion congratulates kicker Phil Dawson after scoring a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde falls into the end zone for a touchdown as Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell is late with the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde runs the ball as Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain attempts to tackle during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Michael Wilhoite (57) and strong safety Antoine Bethea during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) catches a pass ahead of San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Gerald Hodges during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Dolphins tight end Dion Sims (80) makes a touchdown ahead of San Francisco 49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (29) and cornerback Jimmie Ward during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams, left, and wide receiver Kenny Stills, right, congratulate tight end Dion Sims (80) after Sims scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
San Francisco 49ers offensive guard Joshua Garnett, left, congratulates tight end Garrett Celek after Celek scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain, right, tackles San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Rod Streater during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) is tackled by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Earl Mitchell (90), defensive tackle Nick Williams (75) and middle linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell (41) is congratulated by outside linebacker Jelani Jenkins (53) and free safety Michael Thomas after Maxwell swatted down a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Torrey Smith (82) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) run the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) is tackled by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh near the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill greets San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick at the end of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the 49ers 31-24.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, left, greets San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly at the end of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the 49ers 31-24.
Wilfredo Lee
AP