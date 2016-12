The Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows will head to Buffalo with the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday's game at Ralph Wilson Stadium. He will be keeping an eye on 5 players, including linebacker Nick Bellore, who led the team in tackles last week, but also left plays on the field, Quinton Patton, who has started every game this year, but does not have starter-like numbers. Patton is a close friend of Colin Kaepernick, also one to watch, so look for possible on-field chemistry between the two buddies.