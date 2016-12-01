49ers notes: Kaepernick puts San Jose home up for sale

Colin Kaepernick, who can opt out of his 49ers contract in March, is selling his San Jose home, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Kaepernick bought the 4,600-square foot home in the Silver Lake neighborhood four years ago and is asking for $2.9 million for the four-bedroom house.
Kaepernick went through the roughest season of his career a year ago, but he has been on an upswing since taking over the starting quarterback job from Blaine Gabbert six weeks ago.
On Tuesday, he was asked if continuity -- staying with Chip Kelly and the 49ers in 2017 -- was important to him.
“I’m focused on Chicago this week. I’m not thinking that far down the road," he said. "But that’s very true as far as quarterbacks being in a system that they’re familiar with, they’re familiar with the coach, why they’re calling plays, they’re on the same page so when you step on that field you know exactly why your coach is calling that play, what his intent is and what you’re trying to get done.”
A week earlier, he said his and the 49ers’ goal for the remainder of the season is to “build for next year.”
Chip Kelly said he’s had no discussions with Kaepernick about his future.
“The relationship we have is great,” Kelly said. “We talk football. I really enjoy coaching him. He works really hard. He really wants to be great and works at it from that standpoint. All that other stuff -- he does a really good job of leaving that outside the door.”
Several teams, including the New York Jets, the Browns and perhaps the Bears, are expected to be in the market for a quarterback in the offseason.
Frost on Kap -- University of Central Florida football coach Scott Frost, a protégé Kelly's, said he thought Kaepernick was a "good match" for the offense Kelly runs.
“I’ve always admired Colin Kaepernick for the athlete that he is and the quarterback that he is,” said Frost, a former quarterback who once ran for more than 1,000 yards at Nebraska. “I think last week (against the Dolphins) they came close to winning a tough game, but looking at the numbers he put up and his ability to run and throw the ball, I think it’s a good match for what coach Kelly’s offense asks for… I have no doubt, with some time, Chip will get those guys going.”
Frost served as Oregon's wide receivers coach under Kelly from 2009-12. The 49ers are practicing at UCF this week because the two have remained close friends.
Patton returns -- Quinton Patton (concussion) practiced Thursday in a blue, no-contact jersey, indicating he’s been cleared for non-contact football activities.
