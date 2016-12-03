San Francisco 49ers

December 3, 2016 8:11 PM

49ers look to bring second victory of season home from Chicago

49ers with Matt Barrows

Previewing the San Francisco 49ers NFL game at the Chicago Bears.

The particulars

  • Opponent: at Chicago Bears
  • Time: 10 a.m.
  • Line: 49ers by 2
  • Records: 49ers 1-10, Bears 2-9
  • TV/radio: Ch. 40 (Kenny Albert, Daryl Johnston), 680, 1320

Three things to watch

CAN 49ERS – FINALLY – RUSH TO VICTORY?

Yes, 49ers starting running back Carlos Hyde has had some fine performances this season, but he and the 49ers’ offensive line still haven’t had a game in which Hyde takes over the game. Is that even possible in a Chip Kelly offense? The weather on Sunday in Chicago promises to be poor, which will put more emphasis on having a potent ground attack.

49ERS CAN EXPECT TO SEE ROOKIE RB JORDAN HOWARD

The Bears likely will start Matt Barkley at quarterback, and they will be without top receiver Alshon Jeffery, who is suspended. That likely means the 49ers will see a lot of rookie running back Jordan Howard, who has 766 yards on the season (5.1 yards per carry). The 49ers’ defense, meanwhile, has been better against the run since Glenn Dorsey returned to the starting lineup, holding two of their past three opponents under 100 yards total.

DEFENSE OVERDUE FOR AN INTERCEPTION

Here’s the ugly truth for 49ers fans: The team has reached the 13th week of the NFL season, and none of the 49ers’ cornerbacks has made an interception. Any team with 10 consecutive losses desperately needs a spark, and an interception like the one Jimmie Ward had last year in Chicago – he returned it for a touchdown – certainly would help matters. Another sad stat: Neither the 49ers’ defense nor special teams has recorded a touchdown this season.

MATT BARROWS

Injury report

BEARS

  • Out: QB Jay Cutler (right shoulder).
  • Questionable: S Adrian Amos (foot), LB Leonard Floyd (concussion), CB Deiondre’ Hall (ankle), WR Eddie Royal (toe), G Josh Sitton (ankle), LB Willie Young (knee).

49ERS

  • Questionable: WR Quinton Patton (concussion), LB Aaron Lynch (ankle).

Schedule

DATE

OPPONENT

OUTCOME

RECORD

Sept. 12

vs. Los Angeles

W, 28-0

1-0

Sept. 18

at Carolina

L, 46-27

1-1

Sept. 25

at Seattle

L, 37-18

1-2

Oct. 2

vs. Dallas

L, 24-17

1-3

Oct. 6

vs. Arizona

L, 33-21

1-4

Oct. 16

at Buffalo

L, 45-16

1-5

Oct. 23

vs. Tampa Bay

L, 34-17

1-6

Oct. 30

BYE

Nov. 6

vs. New Orleans

L, 41-23

1-7

Nov. 13

at Arizona

L, 23-20

1-8

Nov. 20

vs. New England

L, 30-17

1-9

Nov. 27

at Miami

L, 31-24

1-10

DATE

OPPONENT

TIME

TV

Today

at Chicago

10 a.m.

Ch. 40

Dec. 11

vs. N.Y. Jets

1:05 p.m.

Ch. 13

Dec. 18

at Atlanta

1:05 p.m.

Ch. 40

Dec. 24

at Los Angeles

1:25 p.m.

Ch. 40

Jan. 1

vs. Seattle

1:25 p.m.

Ch. 40

San Francisco 49ers

