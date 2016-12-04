Report: Kaepernick to enter free agency, could return to 49ers

Colin Kaepernick renegotiated his contract earlier this year to give him the option of becoming a free agent in 2017, and he intends to trigger it before the new NFL year begins in March, according to the NFL Network.
Doing so would mean the 49ers could begin free agency with no quarterbacks on the roster: Blaine Gabbert, Thaddeus Lewis and Christian Ponder also are scheduled to be free agents.
That makes the 49ers a candidate to re-sign Kaepernick, especially if Chip Kelly and his staff returns. Kaepernick has been getting better in each of his six starts under Kelly, though he will be looking for his first win of the season today against Chicago. Other teams that could have interest include the Jets -- Kaepernick owns property in New York City -- the Browns, Bears, Broncos and Cardinals.
As it stands now, Kaepernick is set to make a base salary of $14.5 in 2017. On Wednesday he put his San Jose house on the market for $2.9 million, calling the move “an investment decision.”
