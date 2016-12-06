San Francisco 49ers

December 6, 2016 9:47 PM

Based on report cards, 49ers headed to summer school

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

By Jeff Caraska

jcaraska@sacbee.com

An NFL season is a little like a school year in that lessons will be taught, tests will be given, and there will be successes and failures.

The current season is three-quarters complete. Matt Barrows has been covering the 49ers since 2003, and creating a report card has been part of his game-day coverage for some 10 seasons.

The report card below lists the 49ers’ grades for offense, defense and special teams for their 12 games so far. Based on traditional grade-point average values (A equals four points, B equals 3, C equals 2, D equals one and F equals zero), a “grid-point average” has been compiled for the three units.

The grades here are not pretty – Barrows has assigned Fs or Ds in a dozen instances. While the 49ers’ overall 1.4 GPA easily outdistances the legendary 0.0 achieved by Delta House’s John Blutarsky at Faber College, it’s not much better than the anemic, pledge-class best of 1.2 of Larry Kroger.

Can double-secret probation – or at least summer school – be far behind?

Check out Barrows’ original game-day report cards by clicking on the scores.

W-L

Score

Opponent

Offense

Defense

Special teams

Overall

W

28-0

Rams

B

A

B

B+

L

46-27

@Panthers

C+

C-

B+

C+

L

37-18

@Seahawks

D-

D-

C-

D-

L

24-17

Cowboys

C-

D

C

D-

L

33-21

Cardinals

C-

D+

D

D-

L

45-16

@Bills

C-

F

C+

D-

L

34-17

Buccaneers

D+

F+

D+

D-

L

41-23

Saints

C+

F

A-

D+

L

23-20

@Cardinals

B+

C-

C

C+

L

30-17

Patriots

C-

C-

B+

C-

L

31-24

@Dolphins

C+

C-

C

C-

L

26-6

@Bears

F-

D-

A-

F

1-11

PF: 234 PA: 370

22 grid points

16 grid points

29 grid points

17 grid points

1.8 grid-point avg. C-

1.3 grid-point avg. D+

2.4 grid-point avg. C+

1.4 grid-point avg. D+

Sports Videos