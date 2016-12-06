Based on report cards, 49ers headed to summer school

An NFL season is a little like a school year in that lessons will be taught, tests will be given, and there will be successes and failures.
The current season is three-quarters complete. Matt Barrows has been covering the 49ers since 2003, and creating a report card has been part of his game-day coverage for some 10 seasons.
The report card below lists the 49ers’ grades for offense, defense and special teams for their 12 games so far. Based on traditional grade-point average values (A equals four points, B equals 3, C equals 2, D equals one and F equals zero), a “grid-point average” has been compiled for the three units.
The grades here are not pretty – Barrows has assigned Fs or Ds in a dozen instances. While the 49ers’ overall 1.4 GPA easily outdistances the legendary 0.0 achieved by Delta House’s John Blutarsky at Faber College, it’s not much better than the anemic, pledge-class best of 1.2 of Larry Kroger.
Can double-secret probation – or at least summer school – be far behind?
Check out Barrows’ original game-day report cards by clicking on the scores.
W-L
Score
Opponent
Offense
Defense
Special teams
Overall
W
Rams
B
A
B
B+
L
@Panthers
C+
C-
B+
C+
L
@Seahawks
D-
D-
C-
D-
L
Cowboys
C-
D
C
D-
L
Cardinals
C-
D+
D
D-
L
@Bills
C-
F
C+
D-
L
Buccaneers
D+
F+
D+
D-
L
Saints
C+
F
A-
D+
L
@Cardinals
B+
C-
C
C+
L
Patriots
C-
C-
B+
C-
L
@Dolphins
C+
C-
C
C-
L
@Bears
F-
D-
A-
F
1-11
PF: 234 PA: 370
22 grid points
16 grid points
29 grid points
17 grid points
1.8 grid-point avg. C-
1.3 grid-point avg. D+
2.4 grid-point avg. C+
1.4 grid-point avg. D+
Comments