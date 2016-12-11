49ers pregame: Lynch up, Staley, Dial, Carradine down vs. Jets

San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA --Left tackle Joe Staley, defensive end Quinton Dial and outside linebacker Tank Carradine are among the inactives today as the 49ers get ready to face the Jets.

Staley, who hadn't missed a game since the 2010 season, strained his hamstring in Wednesday's practice and didn't practice for the rest of the week. Guard Zane Beadles will start in his place with Marcus Martin likely stepping in at Beadles' left guard spot.

Beadles started six games at right tackle when he was a rookie with the Broncos in 2010 but has never played left tackle. Rookie tackle John Theus is active for the first time this season and will be the emergency fill-in if there’s an injury at the position.

Carradine, meanwhile, is inactive because Aaron Lynch will be active for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain Oct. 23. Lynch, who was suspended for the first four games this year, has one sack. The 49ers have 20 sacks total this year, the second lowest in the league.

Dial is dealing with an elbow injury and has missed two of the 49ers’ last three games. Chris Jones likely will play on running downs and Tony Jerod-Eddie on passing downs in Dial’s place.

Carradine, who is healthy, provides a cautionary tale about contract extensions. He received a one-year addition earlier this year in the hope that he would blossom as an edge rusher. However, he has no sacks on the season and has played scant snaps in recent games. Carradine was on the field for 12 defensive plays two weeks ago in Miami and 10 snaps last week against the Bears.

49ers inctives

T Joe Staley

QB Christian Ponder

OLB Tank Carradine

DE Quinton Dial

RB Mike Davis

TE Je’Ron Hamm

S Marcus Cromartie

Jets inactives

QB Christian Hackenberg

LB Lorenzo Mauldin

S Calvin Pryor

WR Devin Smith

WR Jalin Marshall

DL Steve McLendon

OL Dakota Dozier

