December 12, 2016 10:43 PM

Who’s got it worse than the 49ers? History shows a lot of NFL teams do

By Noel Harris

Times have sure taken a rough turn for the 49ers in recent years.

Just three seasons ago, San Francisco made its third consecutive NFC Championship Game appearance and was a season removed from a Super Bowl loss. Since then, they’ve failed to record a winning season, going 8-8 in 2014 and 5-11 last year.

The current 49ers are really struggling, as they are in a franchise-record 12-game losing streak.

While that may seem like an eternity for a franchise with the second-most Super Bowl titles (five), the skid doesn’t approach some of the longest in the NFL.

It’s not even the longest in 2016. That goes to the Cleveland Browns, who are 0-13 and have just three more chances to avoid tying the 2008 Detroit Lions for a winless 16-game season.

STREAKING THE WRONG WAY

Here’s a look at the league’s five longest skids:

Team

Losses

Dates

Skid snapped with a …

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

26

Sept. 1976-Dec. 1977

33-14 win at New Orleans Saints*

Detroit Lions

19

Dec. 2007-Sept. 2009

19-14 win vs. Washington Redskins**

Oakland Raiders

19

Nov. 1961-Dec. 1962

20-0 win vs. Boston Patriots***

Houston Oilers

18

Oct. 1972-Oct. 1973

31-27 win at Baltimore Colts

St. Louis Rams

17

Oct. 2008-Oct. 2009

17-10 win at Detroit Lions

Washington Redskins

17

Oct. 1960-Nov. 1961

28-28 tie at Dallas Cowboys****

* First win in franchise history

** Included in the streak is the NFL’s only 0-16 season

*** Won the finale to avoid being first winless team in a 14-game season

****Had two ties before skid began, then ended losing streak with a tie

NOT DOWN FOR LONG

In terms of long losing streaks, the shortest skid for a franchise is eight games. That goes to the Minnesota Vikings (December 2001 to September 2002) and the Chicago Bears (five times, the last ending in September 2015).

