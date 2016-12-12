Who’s got it worse than the 49ers? History shows a lot of NFL teams do

Times have sure taken a rough turn for the 49ers in recent years.
Just three seasons ago, San Francisco made its third consecutive NFC Championship Game appearance and was a season removed from a Super Bowl loss. Since then, they’ve failed to record a winning season, going 8-8 in 2014 and 5-11 last year.
The current 49ers are really struggling, as they are in a franchise-record 12-game losing streak.
While that may seem like an eternity for a franchise with the second-most Super Bowl titles (five), the skid doesn’t approach some of the longest in the NFL.
It’s not even the longest in 2016. That goes to the Cleveland Browns, who are 0-13 and have just three more chances to avoid tying the 2008 Detroit Lions for a winless 16-game season.
STREAKING THE WRONG WAY
Here’s a look at the league’s five longest skids:
Team
Losses
Dates
Skid snapped with a …
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26
Sept. 1976-Dec. 1977
33-14 win at New Orleans Saints*
Detroit Lions
19
Dec. 2007-Sept. 2009
19-14 win vs. Washington Redskins**
Oakland Raiders
19
Nov. 1961-Dec. 1962
20-0 win vs. Boston Patriots***
Houston Oilers
18
Oct. 1972-Oct. 1973
31-27 win at Baltimore Colts
St. Louis Rams
17
Oct. 2008-Oct. 2009
17-10 win at Detroit Lions
Washington Redskins
17
Oct. 1960-Nov. 1961
28-28 tie at Dallas Cowboys****
* First win in franchise history
** Included in the streak is the NFL’s only 0-16 season
*** Won the finale to avoid being first winless team in a 14-game season
****Had two ties before skid began, then ended losing streak with a tie
NOT DOWN FOR LONG
In terms of long losing streaks, the shortest skid for a franchise is eight games. That goes to the Minnesota Vikings (December 2001 to September 2002) and the Chicago Bears (five times, the last ending in September 2015).
