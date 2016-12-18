Grounded & pounded: 49ers set dubious record in latest loss

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media Pause

0:44 Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from Placer deputy

0:35 A sampling of The Bee's top 10 dishes of 2016

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

1:31 The salmon are jumping up the fish hatchery ladder

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

8:23 How to use an epinephrine autoinjector

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'