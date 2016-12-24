San Francisco 49ers

December 24, 2016 12:13 PM

49ers pregame: With so many roster changes, it’s the Rams vs. The Who?

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

LOS ANGELES --Get out your updates 49ers rosters, because there are a slew of new guys in uniform today against the Rams.

That list includes tight end Jim Dray (No. 49), offensive lineman Andrew Gardener (62), wide receiver DeAndre Smelter (18), linebacker Carl Bradford (45) and linebacker Wynton McManis (48).

The newcomers are needed after a number of 49ers were placed on injured reserve this week, including wide receiver Torrey Smith, who suffered a concussion earlier this month. Jeremy Kerley, Aaron Burbridge, Chris Harper and Rod Streater will fill in at the position with Smelter, a 2015 draft pick newly promoted from the practice squad, looking to make his debut.

On the offensive line, Joe Staley (hamstring) and Marcus Martin (ankle) will miss the contest. That likely means veteran Zane Beadles will play center and rookie John Theus will be at left tackle. Andrew Tiller will play left guard, Joshua Garnett right guard and Trent Brown right tackle. The backups will be Gardner, who was signed this week, and rookie Alex Balducci.

Tank Carradine is a healthy scratch for the second time in three weeks.

49ers inactives

T Joe Staley

S Dontae Johnson

QB Blaine Gabbert

RB Mike Davis

C Marcus Martin

DL Glenn Dorsey

OLB Tank Carradine

Rams inactives

WR Michael Thomas

QB Case Keenum

DB Lamarcus Joyner

S Maurice Alexander

OL Cody Wichmann

OT Greg Robinson

DE Matt Longacre

Sports Videos