DeForest Buckner, defensive rookie of the year? Well ...

SANTA CLARA -- No rookie defensive lineman has more tackles and has played more snaps this season than DeForest Buckner, one of the reasons 49ers defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil thinks Buckner is a top candidate for defensive rookie of the year.
"I think he's done an unbelievable job," O'Neil said Tuesday of the 49ers' first-round pick. "And for such a young guy, he's the ultimate professional."
Of course, the coaches in Atlanta, Jacksonville and San Diego might have different ideas.
Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones, for instance, leads all rookies with 102 tackles and has three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. Jacksonville rookie cornerback Jalen Ramsey has broken up 15 passes and intercepted two. The Chargers' Joey Bosa leads all rookies with 9 1/2 sacks.
Buckner, meanwhile, is part of the league’s worst defense when it comes to yards and points allowed.
He is tied with Ahmad Brooks for the team lead with six sacks, and he had perhaps his best game of the season in Saturday's win over the Rams. He finished with four quarterback hits -- including one sack -- to go along with two tackles and a batted pass. He has 71 tackles on the season, 19 more than the next rookie defensive lineman on the list, Cleveland's Emmanuel Ogbah.
O'Neil said that during Saturday's game, Buckner got on the headset with O'Neil, who was on high in the coach's booth, and urged him to call a defense that would put him in a one-on-one situation with a Rams guard.
"So I gave him a four-man front rush on the next third down," O'Neil said. "And he called it. He beat him and got a sack, so that was pretty cool. I mean, a rookie saying, 'I can beat this guy on third down. Give me a shot at him.' And he did and he came through on it."
Et cetera -- Tuesday’s practice began with three 49ers offensive linemen working on a side field with the the team’s training staff. They were: Left tackle Joe Staley (hamstring), center Marcus Martin (ankle) and guard Andrew Tiller (undisclosed). The 49ers think Staley, who has missed the last three games, has a shot to play Sunday.
* Nose tackle Glenn Dorsey (knee, ribs) and safety Dontae Johnson (groin) practiced Tuesday. Neither played Saturday against the Rams.
* Running back Carlos Hyde (knee) will not play Sunday but he may not need to go on injured reserve. The 49ers merely could activate running back Mike Davis, who has been inactive for the last six games.
