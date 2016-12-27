DeForest Buckner, defensive rookie of the year? Well ...

2:08 Fans Speak Out On Colin Kaepernick Pause

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:55 Frosty scenes of Sacramento

3:05 A new Pushkin's for midtown Sacramento

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

0:45 Flames seen from afar as Granite Bay home engulfed in fire

2:10 Dave Joerger on Kings victory against 76ers, Gay first game back