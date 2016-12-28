Early-morning confrontation in 2015 includes screams from then-fiancee of Ray McDonald

A video Kendra Scott, the former fiancee of former San Francisco 49ers lineman Ray McDonald, released on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, provides limited images but plenty of sound from a May 2015 incident between the two that occurred early in the morning. McDonald eventually was cut by the 49ers. He and Scott are in the middle of a court battle for custody of their son, Amari. McDonald played for the Chicago Bears after leaving the 49ers. The Bears also cut McDonald.
Kendra Scott Judicial Branch News Service

San Francisco 49ers

49ers coach Chip Kelly not interested in Oregon vacancy

San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly answers questions from reporters about the University of Oregon's head coaching vacancy on Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, 2016, at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. Kelly said he talked with Mark Helfrich, who was fired as Oregon coach Tuesday night, earlier in the day but has not talked with any officials from Oregon. Kelly coached the Ducks to four consecutive bowl games and compiled a 46-7 record before leaving for the NFL in 2013.

Sports Videos