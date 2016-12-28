Early-morning confrontation in 2015 includes screams from then-fiancee of Ray McDonald

A video Kendra Scott, the former fiancee of former San Francisco 49ers lineman Ray McDonald, released on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, provides limited images but plenty of sound from a May 2015 incident between the two that occurred early in the morning. McDonald eventually was cut by the 49ers. He and Scott are in the middle of a court battle for custody of their son, Amari. McDonald played for the Chicago Bears after leaving the 49ers. The Bears also cut McDonald.