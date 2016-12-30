San Francisco 49ers

December 30, 2016

49ers’ Staley listed as questionable; two other linemen out

By Matt Barrows

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers list Joe Staley as questionable for Sunday's finale against the Seahawks, but two other offensive linemen have been ruled out for the game.

They are center Marcus Martin and guard Andrew Tiller, both of whom are dealing with ankle injuries and neither of whom practiced the last two days.

Staley, meanwhile, has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury but returned to practice this week and said he wants to play. He’s been listed as a limited participant all week.

"(I'm) pretty optimistic I'll be able to go this week," Staley said Tuesday. “...If I’m healthy I’m 100 percent playing. It (stinks) being out. I’ve prided myself on being available to the football team every single week.”

Last week, the starting group was: LT Trent Brown, LG Tiller, C Zane Beadles, RG Joshua Garnett and RT John Theus. It’s likely that either rookie Alex Balducci or newcomer Andrew Gardner will start at left guard against the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, starting cornerback Rashard Robinson was added to the injury report Friday with a hamstring strain. He was listed as limited in Friday’s session. He and defensive back Dontae Johnson (groin) are listed as questuionable for the game.

Seattle has ruled out running back C.J. Prosise (shoulder).

