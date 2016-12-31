Season finale also will be final game for some in 49ers uniform

The particulars
- Opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Time: 1:25 p.m.
- Line: Seahawks by 8 1/2
- Records: 49ers 2-13, Seahawks 9-5-1
- TV/radio: Ch. 40 (Joe Davis, Brady Quinn), 680, 1320
Three things to watch
IS THIS THE LAST 49ERS GAME FOR KICKER PHIL DAWSON?
So long, Phil Dawson? The kicker, who will be 42 on Jan. 23, has been the ultimate professional in San Francisco and shows no signs of slowing down. But the 49ers signed him in 2013 because they wanted a veteran who could make big kicks in December, January and possibly February. Now that they are clearly in rebuilding mode, do they need a kicker who costs $3 million a season, or is it time to break in a young leg?
IS THIS THE LAST 49ERS GAME FOR RB SHAUN DRAUGHN?
Shaun Draughn also will be a free agent in March and will get a final chance to showcase his skills with Carlos Hyde out because of a knee injury. Draughn has improved his pass protection throughout the season, making him a better all-around tailback. A successful game against Seattle's defense could earn him a nice chunk of change in 2017.
IS THIS THE LAST 49ERS GAME FOR QB COLIN KAEPERNICK?
Don’t underestimate the value of a quarterback on the open market. If Colin Kaepernick ends the season on a high note – or even a mid-range note – he’s likely to get interest should he decide, as expected, to test free agency. After all, how many quarterbacks who have been to three conference championship games will be available in March?
MATT BARROWS
Injury report
49ERS
- Out: C Marcus Martin (ankle), G Andrew Tiller (ankle).
- Questionable: CB Dontae Johnson (groin), CB Rashard Robinson (hamstring), T Joe Staley (hamstring).
SEAHAWKS
- Out: RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder).
Schedule
DATE
OPPONENT
OUTCOME
RECORD
Sept. 12
vs. Los Angeles
W, 28-0
1-0
Sept. 18
at Carolina
L, 46-27
1-1
Sept. 25
at Seattle
L, 37-18
1-2
Oct. 2
vs. Dallas
L, 24-17
1-3
Oct. 6
vs. Arizona
L, 33-21
1-4
Oct. 16
at Buffalo
L, 45-16
1-5
Oct. 23
vs. Tampa Bay
L, 34-17
1-6
Oct. 30
BYE
Nov. 6
vs. New Orleans
L, 41-23
1-7
Nov. 13
at Arizona
L, 23-20
1-8
Nov. 20
vs. New England
L, 30-17
1-9
Nov. 27
at Miami
L, 31-24
1-10
Dec. 4
at Chicago
L, 26-6
1-11
Dec. 11
vs. N.Y. Jets
L, 23-17
1-12
Sunday
at Atlanta
L, 41-13
1-13
Dec. 24
at Los Angeles
W, 22-21
2-13
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME
TV
Jan. 1
vs. Seattle
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 40
