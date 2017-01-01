San Francisco 49ers

January 1, 2017 12:01 PM

49ers pregame: Staley in uniform, Carradine inactive

By Matt Barrows

SANTA CLARA --

Joe Staley will make his return to left tackle today against the Seahawks after sitting out the last three games with a hamstring strain.

Staley practiced on a limited basis throughout the week. His return will send Trent Brown back to right tackle, although Zane Beadles still is needed at center after Marcus Martin (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Guard Andrew Tiller also is out with an ankle injury, which means that newcomer Andrew Gardner will start at left guard.

On defense, outside linebacker Tank Carradine is a healthy scratch for the third time in four weeks. The move is symbolic of general manager Trent Baalke’s imminent firing.

Carradine was a high second-round pick of Baalke’s in 2013 who has received scant playing time and who has accumulated few stats in the last four seasons. Despite that, Carradine was given a one-year contract extension in September.

“Tank is a hard-working, dedicated player who is making excellent progress in his transition from DE to OLB,” Baalke said in a statement at the time. “We look forward to his continued development and contributions to our organization.”

Carradine has 30 tackles and no sacks in 13 games this season.

Running back Raheem Mostert, elevated from the practice squad Saturday, is No. 31.

49ers inactives

QB Blaine Gabbert

RB Mike Davis

CB Prince Charles Iworah

G Andrew Tiller

DL Zach Moore

DL Tony Jerod-Eddie

OLB Tank Carradine

Seahawks inactives

RB C.J. Prosise

RB Terrence Magee

SS Tyvis Powell

LB Ronald Powell

T Bradley Sowell

TE Nick Vannett

DT John Jenkins

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows

San Francisco 49ers

Sports Videos