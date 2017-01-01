49ers’ Baalke confirms firing, says attending game ‘right thing to do’

SANTA CLARA -- Trent Baalke showed up for work even though he's been fired.
The 49ers' general manager, let go on Friday, was at Levi's Stadium Sunday and took part in his regular pre-game radio spot on the team's flagship station, KNBR.
“It was the right thing to do. This is a class organization,” Baalke said, via KNBR. “You know, I’ve been here since 2005 and I have a lot of respect for the organization as a whole, and the ownership, the fan base. It’s difficult, but it’s the right thing to do.”
Broadcaster Tim Ryan asked if Baalke was in favor of a franchise "re-set." The team hasn't had a winning record in three seasons and will finish with the second-worst mark in the NFL this year. Along with Baalke, Chip Kelly is expected to be let go after meeting with CEO Jed York later today.
“I’m a big fan,” Baalke said of the re-set. “Sometimes you need to re-set the culture. When you have a winning culture, which we did in 2011, 12, 13 and 14, a lot of good football players. A lot of memorable games we went through together. Then you transition. At some point, those veteran guys move on. Blending in with younger guys, and sometimes it takes a little longer than you’d like. And this is probably one of those situations. But I do think there’s some very good young talent on this team. With a good offseason, the right re-set, I think good things are ahead for them.”
