49ers’ Baalke confirms firing, says attending game ‘right thing to do’

2:18 49ers GM Trent Baalke says team's personnel fits coach Chip Kelly's approach Pause

2:08 Colin Kaepernick clarifies remarks on Fidel Castro, Malcolm X

4:03 49ers CEO Jed York says Chip Kelly is going to be team's coach 'for a long time'

1:05 49ers coach Chip Kelly not interested in Oregon vacancy

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

2:30 Sacramento images: Memorable moments from life in 2016

0:39 George Takei: 'There's an important lesson to be learned'

0:46 Watch Rocklin crews battle fire at house

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing