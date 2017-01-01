49ers notes: Bowman speaks, says he might resume running in a month

NaVorro Bowman said he’s resumed running in a hydrotherapy pool and that he plans to start running on a grass field in a month or so.
“It’s looking good,” he said of his recovery.
The 49ers inside linebacker tore his left Achilles’ on Oct. 2, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of the team’s defense. San Francisco used five different combinations of inside linebackers throughout the year and set a franchise record in total points (480) and yards (6,502) allowed.
Bowman hadn’t spoken publicly since the injury but praised the effort of his young teammates on Sunday, including in the team’s 25-23 loss to Seattle.
“We definitely have talent,” he said. “You can see it throughout the games. The guys still were playing hard, playing for one another. So that’s what you want as a foundation for a team.”
The only inside linebackers signed for next season are Bowman, Ray-Ray Armstrong and Shayne Skov. All three ended the season on injured reserve.
“It’s been tough,” he said. “… For things not to pick up, it’s been tough for me to watch.”
Robinson injured – The 49ers lost rookie cornerback Rashard Robinson in the second quarter after he injured an ankle on a 41-yard reception by Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin.
Robinson was helped off the field and soon after was carted into the 49ers’ locker room. Dontae Johnson and Keith Reaser alternated at Robinson’s outside cornerback spot from that point forth.
Robinson, a third-round pick in April, was perhaps the team’s second-best rookie this season behind first rounder DeForest Buckner. Robinson started six games and had his first interception in the team’s Week 16 win over Los Angeles.
Plane language – Before Sunday’s game, a plane trailing a banner made several passes over Levi’s Stadium. The banner read: “Levi’s Stadium: The House That Harbaugh Built.”
Last month, another plane-toted banner read: “Jed – You Reap What You Sow – Fire Baalke.” Both were in reference to former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh, who, after the 49ers fired his replacement, Jim Tomsula, last year, took to Twitter and wrote: “Do not be deceived. You will reap what you sow.”
Three banners flew over Levi’s last season. They read: “Jed York And 49ers Should Mutually Part Ways;” “Hold Jed Accountable;” and “Jed Here’s Our Banner – Where’s Yours?”
York is expected to hold a news conference Monday.
Safety dance – Before the Seahawks snapped the ball out of the end zone – resulting in a 49ers safety – in the third quarter, the 49ers did not have a safety, a defensive touchdown or a special-teams touchdown. The last safety they had came in October, 2013 when Corey Lemonier sacked Arizona’s Carson Palmer in the end zone.
Et cetera – The Cleveland Browns had opportunities to win their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in regulation and overtime Sunday but still lost, ensuring they have the top pick in the upcoming draft. The 49ers have the second pick.
▪ Outside linebacker Tank Carradine, who was given a one-year contract extension early in the season, was a healthy scratch Sunday for the third time in four games. Carradine did not record a sack this season.
▪ In keeping with a season in which 19 49ers have gone on injured reserve, tight end Je’Ron Hamm went down because of a broken leg during pregame warmups and was carted off the field. The 49ers were left with two tight ends, Garrett Celek and newcomer Jim Dray.
