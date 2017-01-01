Seahawks 25, 49ers 23 in photos

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) and head coach Chip Kelly watch from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Tony Avelar
AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Shaun Draughn (24) scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Nhat V. Meyer
Bay Area News Group
San Francisco 49ers running back Shaun Draughn (24) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, rear, and tight end Garrett Celek (88) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defenders during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Tony Avelar
AP
The Seattle Seahawks’ Jeremy Lane tackles the San Francisco 49ers’ Raheem Mostert during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles from San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Tony Avelar
AP
Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) scores a touchdown between San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Gerald Hodges (51), strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (29) and linebacker Michael Wilhoite (57) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Tony Avelar
AP
Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) celebrates with fullback Marcel Reece after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Tony Avelar
AP
San Francisco 49ers running back DuJuan Harris, center, fumbles the football against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Seattle recovered the ball.
Tony Avelar
AP
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jeremy Kerley tries to stiff-arm Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Tony Avelar
AP
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) recovers a fumble by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers defensive back Rashard Robinson in the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Nhat V. Meyer
Bay Area News Group
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick talks with head coach Chip Kelly during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Tony Avelar
AP
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed is shoved by his teammate, defensive end Frank Clark (55), during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Tony Avelar
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick greets fans after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. The Seahawks won 25-23.
Tony Avelar
AP
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, facing, hugs San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Kelly was fired after the game.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP