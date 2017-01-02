49ers to meet with Patriots McDaniels, GM candidates that include Caserio

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers have set up a meeting this weekend with Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels, who can begin interviewing for head coaching openings because New England has a first-round bye in the playoffs.
According to Fox Sports, McDaniels, 40, also has interviews with the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Patriots have the best record in the NFL this season and are expected to go deep into the postseason. Any team seriously interested in McDaniels has to be willing to wait until perhaps February to hire him.
The meetings with McDaniels will occur on the east coast.
At the same time, the 49ers also will begin their hunt for a new general manager. Per a league source, they will meet with Kansas City director of player personnel Chris Ballard, although the specifics of the meeting still are being set up. Like New England, the Chiefs have a first-round bye. According to ESPN, San Francisco also has requested permission from the Patriots to interview director of player personnel, Nick Caserio.
Caserio, 40, has been working in New England’s scouting department since 2003 with a one-year hiatus in 2007 as the team’s wide receivers coach. He presumably has strong ties to McDaniels because of their time on the Patriots and also because they were teammates at John Carroll University outside of Cleveland. Youngstown, Ohio native Jed York, the 49ers’ CEO, has ties there as well.
Other teams have requested to speak with Caserio in the past for the general manager position and he either has turned down the job or not taken the interview.
Ballard interviewed for the Bears' job after the 2014 season and the Titans job a year ago. He joined the Chiefs in 2013 and has worked under general manager John Dorsey, who spent 21 seasons in the Packers scouting department. Ballard played wide receiver at Wisconsin, which means he likely has insight into a position the 49ers have struggled to draft since the late 1990s.
MCDaniels served as the Denver Broncos’ had coach in 2009 and 2010, succeeding Mike Shanahan at the position. Denver went 8-8 his first season and were 3-9 before he was fired with a month to go in his second season. McDaniels and the Broncos were fined $50,000 each for a videotaping incident that involved a 49ers walk-through practice prior to the teams’ game in London in 2010.
McDaniels served as the Rams’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2011 and has had the same title with the Patriots the last five years.
